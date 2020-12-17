CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Switzerland Signs Contract with New US Supplier

Rockflowr Exchange presented products from this new supplier to its regular long-term customers allowing them the first opportunity to secure future delivery and the products were well received.

The Company looks forward to placing a larger order of approximately 400-500kg in mid-January 2021, potentially growing to orders of up to 1,000kg per week.

"As we continue expanding our customer base and our network of suppliers such as this new partnership, we look forward to a robust 2021" stated Pascal Siegenthaler, Rockflowr Managing Director of Sales.

We encourage you to follow us on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

You may also find the following company pages on LinkedIn: CBDofDenver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG

