CBD Oil For Anxiety: Health Canal 2020 Update

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is gaining attention in the medicine industry because of its promising health benefits, including the many anecdotal evidence that state its potential health benefit to various illnesses. Due to that, more scientists and medical professionals have started their hands in studying the effects of CBD for different health concerns.

According to the Healthcanal.com , cannabidiol has been shown to mitigate stress in certain animals, such as rats. It was observed that the study subjects manifested lower behavioral signs of anxiety. In addition to that, the physiological symptoms they exhibited like increased heart rate were also improved. More so, it's important to note that these studies are applicable only to generalized types of anxiety, which the study subjects were placed under.

When it comes to other types of this condition, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), and even anxiety-induced insomnia, CBD has also shown positive impacts. In fact, a 2011 study revealed that people with social anxiety disorder who were subjects of the said study had reduced anxiety levels after they were administered with 400 milligrams of CBD.

Furthermore, other studies also show how CBD can help with people with PTSD, especially those who experienced nightmares and who had tendencies to replay negative memories.

Does CBD Oil help anxiety?

Yes, it helps although more studies are still needed in order to gain confirmation from the medical community. However, there is a published study from Permanente Journal that says that 79% of the study participants manifested reduced anxiety all the more that there are additional studies that prove CBD's encouraging potential as a treatment. The results have already made mental health advocates hopeful enough in considering CBD as a treatment for anxiety, which has long been a concern for people who are suffering from it.

Despite the continuous reminder set forth by the medical experts to not fully depend on one's treatment of CBD, there are still many people who cling onto its potential. In fact, a 2019 Gallup Poll revealed that 14% of the Americans use CBD. Another poll also shows that 37% of CBD users utilize CBD for anxiety with several of these participants noting its effectiveness.

Of course, CBD's value cannot be diminished in spite of the many cautions the medical experts have provided because CBD users find it as a holistic treatment to manage anxiety that does not cause harmful side effects. CBD does it differently as it utilizes the natural interaction of CBD and the human body through the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for self-regulation and mood changes.

How the endocannabinoid system works has to do with human bodies producing endocannabinoids everyday, which then bind to the receptors found all over human bodies. Examples of these receptors are CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are typically found in the peripheral nervous system and central nervous system.

It works for anxiety disorders and other neurological disorders since it is also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, according to Joseph Cohen who is a cannabis doctor from Boulder, Colorado.

CBD Dosage for Anxiety

First and foremost, for people who are interested in taking CBD, they should talk to their doctors. Doctor is the best person who can prescribe the appropriate dosage for one's body capacity.

Other than that, it's worth mentioning that taking CBD does not have a universal dosage for everyone. The dosage entirely depends on how much one body can tolerate, hence it is suggested to seek for doctors' opinions.

Nevertheless, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) cautions that people have to choose a reliable CBD outlet that is honest enough when it comes to providing the CBD amount that matches what's stated on their product labels. There are many outlets that claim to be tested by a third-party laboratory, so people need to make sure that the CBD outlet they're checking in has proofs that reveal authentic lab results.

Why does it matter? The non-profit organization says that the majority of the commercial CBD products do not contain sufficient CBD that replicate the therapeutic effects found in the clinical trials.

When it comes to dosage used in CBD studies, it's significant to mention that a 2018 study where male subjects received CBD dose before participating in a simulated public speaking test had implied how much CBD can possibly be administered to reduce anxiety levels. In the study, the researchers found that a dosage of 300 milligrams, administered orally to the study participants 90 minutes before the simulated public speaking test had reduced their feelings of being anxious. To find more significance on the study, the members of the placebo group who received only 150 milligrams had little to no benefits.

The study is a great indicator on what dosage can potentially help with such a condition, but since it covered only 57 subjects, more pieces of research are still needed to determine the right dosage for individuals who suffer from it.

Of course, that also does not mean that people should reach that level since they also need to seek for doctors' opinions. But again, people still need to talk to their doctors for the most appropriate dosage to avoid unnecessary side effects brought by high dosage of CBD.

SOURCE Health Canal