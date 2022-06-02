CBD Oil Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America |Marijuana-derived CBD oil segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

CBD Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the CBD oil market by Product (Marijuana-derived CBD oil and Hemp-derived CBD oil) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa).

The CBD oil market share growth in the Marijuana-derived CBD oil segment will be significant for revenue generation. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products are only sold to consumers with a doctor's prescription as CBD oils are psychoactive and can cause nausea and dizziness. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products usually contain 3%-15% THC. Factors such as the increasing number of countries that are legalizing marijuana and the rising number of organized retailing outlets offering CBD oil-based products are estimated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the CBD oil market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

CBD Oil Market: Growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the CBD oil market is the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets.

The usage of cannabis products, especially for recreational purposes, is quite popular among millennials. Also, the increased use of cannabis products among millennials is attributed to the fact that they are relatively more enthusiastic about trying out new variants when compared with older generations.

For Instance -In July 2019 , millennials (aged 23-38 years 2019) numbered 72.1 million in the US. The US comprises the largest legal cannabis market in the world due to its liberal laws on marijuana.

CBD Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.16 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads of Florida LLC, Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Leafly Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Pharmahemp, Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Marijuana derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Marijuana derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Marijuana derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Marijuana derived cbd oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Marijuana derived cbd oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hemp derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hemp derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hemp derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hemp derived cbd oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hemp derived cbd oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Exhibit 89: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Canopy Growth Corp.

Exhibit 92: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 CBD American Shaman LLC

Exhibit 97: CBD American Shaman LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: CBD American Shaman LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: CBD American Shaman LLC - Key offerings

10.6 CV Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 100: CV Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: CV Sciences Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: CV Sciences Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: CV Sciences Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Elixinol Wellness Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Elixinol Wellness Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Elixinol Wellness Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Elixinol Wellness Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Endoca BV

Exhibit 108: Endoca BV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Endoca BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Endoca BV - Key offerings

10.9 Gaia Botanics

Exhibit 111: Gaia Botanics - Overview



Exhibit 112: Gaia Botanics - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Gaia Botanics - Key offerings

10.10 Isodiol International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Isodiol International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Isodiol International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Isodiol International Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Medical Marijuana Inc.

Exhibit 117: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Exhibit 120: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: NuLeaf Naturals LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

