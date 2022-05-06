CBD Skincare Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Type (oils, CMC, and MSL), Source (hemp and marijuana), and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD Skincare Market value is set to grow by USD 1.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by type (oils, CMC, and MSL), source (hemp and marijuana), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Moreover, the skincare benefits offered by CBD is notably driving the market growth, although easy availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type
    • Oils
    • CMC
    • MSL
  • Source
    • Hemp
    • Marijuana

The CBD skincare market share growth by the hemp segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hemp plant has a unique combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential fatty acids, and other vital nutrients, and its derived products are used for several industrial purposes. Hemp-derived skincare products are used for various health benefits provided by these products, including the treatment of various types of skin disorders. Growing awareness about the benefits of hemp-derived skincare products among consumers worldwide is expected to drive the growth of this segment significantly during the forecast period.

  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for CBD skincare market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness among consumers about the several skincare benefits of CBD-based products will facilitate the CBD skincare market growth in North America over the forecast period.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our market report covers the following areas:

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Driver
The skincare benefits offered by CBD is one of the key drivers supporting the CBD skincare market growth. The skin calming and skin normalizing properties of CBD make it ideal for sensitive skin by minimizing issues related to skin sensitivity, such as skin redness. It is also a very popular skin conditioning agent that helps in enhancing the overall appearance of the skin by making it soft and smooth. It is considered a natural remedy for treating psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease, where skin cells grow at an accelerated rate. Therefore, the numerous skincare benefits of CBD make it a popular ingredient in many skincare products. As a result, CBD-infused skincare products are being increasingly demanded by consumers globally. This, in turn, is a major factor that will drive the growth of the global CBD skincare market during the forecast period.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Challenge
The easy availability of counterfeit products is one of the factors hindering the CBD skincare market growth. Counterfeiting has increased over the past few years, as consumers prefer low-priced products to expensive ones. The digital era makes it possible for counterfeiters to sell their products without a prior product review or inspection. Therefore, the presence of numerous counterfeit products can lead to market fragmentation, which can lead to the lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and the erosion of market share held by international vendors. Moreover, there are several countries across the world where the selling of CBD skincare products has yet not been legalized. This has led to the illegal sales of CBD skincare products in these countries where the products offered by the manufacturers do not adhere to the general standards associated with the manufacturing, labeling, and selling of these products. Such factors are hindering market growth.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Elixinol Wellness Ltd.
  • Endoca BV
  • Green Light Acquisitions LLC
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC
  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
  • LOreal SA
  • Medical Marijuana Inc.
  • The CBD Skincare Co.

The CBD skincare market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD skincare market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the CBD skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the CBD skincare market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD skincare market vendors

CBD Skincare Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 1.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, Medical Marijuana Inc., and The CBD Skincare Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent market

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis for personal products market

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3 Operations

                                2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6 Support activities

                                2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 04:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2019 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024 

                                Exhibit 05:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 06:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Type                     

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Oils
  • Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser
  • Mask, serum, and lotion

                                Exhibit 15:  Type - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Type

                5.3 Oils - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 

                                Exhibit 17:  Oils - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 18:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by oil, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 19:  Oils - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.4 Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Market size and forecast 2019-2024       

                                Exhibit 20:  Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 21:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by cream, moisturizer, and cleanser, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 22:  Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.5 Mask, serum, and lotion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024         

                                Exhibit 23:  Mask, serum, and lotion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 24:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by mask, serum, and lotion, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 25:  Mask, serum, and lotion - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.6 COVID-19 impact on the segment

                5.7 Market opportunity by Type          

                                Exhibit 26:   Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Source                 

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hemp
  • Marijuana

                                Exhibit 27:  Source - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Source      

                                Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Source

                6.3 Hemp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024             

                                Exhibit 29:  Hemp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by hemp, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 31:  Hemp - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                6.4 Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2019-2024    

                                Exhibit 32:  Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 33:  Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by marijuana source, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                Exhibit 34:  Marijuana - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                6.5 COVID-19 impact on the segment

                6.6 Market opportunity by Source      

                                Exhibit 35:   Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape                     

                8.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

                                Exhibit 37:  Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

                8.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 38:  Geographic comparison

                8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024           

                                Exhibit 39:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 40:  CBD skincare market in North America 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                8.3.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

                                8.3.2 COVID-19 impact on North America

                                Exhibit 41:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024          

                                Exhibit 42:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 43:  CBD skincare market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                8.4.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

                                8.4.2 COVID-19 impact on Europe

                                Exhibit 44:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024              

                                Exhibit 45:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 46:  CBD skincare market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                8.5.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

                                8.5.2 COVID-19 impact on APAC

                                Exhibit 47:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024           

                                Exhibit 48:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 49:  CBD skincare market in South America 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                8.6.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

                                8.6.2 COVID-19 impact on South America

                                Exhibit 50:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024               

                                Exhibit 51:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 52:  CBD skincare market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                                8.7.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

                                8.7.2 COVID-19 impact on MEA

                8.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 53:  Key leading countries

                8.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 54:  Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                9.1 Market Drivers

                              9.1.1 Benefits of CBD in skincare

                                9.1.2 New product launches

                                9.1.3 Growth in online sales

                9.2 Market challenges              

                                9.2.1 Easy availability of counterfeit products

                                9.2.2 High competition among vendors

                                9.2.3 Stringent regulations

                                Exhibit 55:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                9.3 Market trends      

                                9.3.1 Increasing collaboration among vendors and business expansion

                                9.3.2 Growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations

                                9.3.3 Rising demand from emerging markets

10. Vendor Landscape                           

                10.1 Overview             

                10.2 Vendor landscape            

                                Exhibit 56:  Vendor landscape

                10.3 Landscape disruption      

                                Exhibit 57:  Landscape disruption

 Exhibit 58:  Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis                

                11.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 59:  Vendors covered

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors

                11.3 Cannuka LLC       

                                Exhibit 61:  Cannuka LLC - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  Cannuka LLC - Product and service

                                Exhibit 63:  Cannuka LLC - Key offerings

                11.4 Cronos Group Inc.            

                                Exhibit 64:  Cronos Group Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Cronos Group Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 66:  Cronos Group Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 67:  Cronos Group Inc.  - Key offerings

                11.5 Elixinol Global Ltd.           

                                Exhibit 68:  Elixinol Global Ltd.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:  Elixinol Global Ltd.  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 70:  Elixinol Global Ltd. – Key news

                                Exhibit 71:  Elixinol Global Ltd.  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 72:  Elixinol Global Ltd.  - Segment focus

                11.6 Endoca BV           

                                Exhibit 73:  Endoca BV - Overview

                                Exhibit 74:  Endoca BV - Product and service

                                Exhibit 75:  Endoca BV - Key offerings

                11.7 Isodiol International Inc.                

                                Exhibit 76:  Isodiol International Inc.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 77:  Isodiol International Inc.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 78:  Isodiol International Inc.  - Key news

                                Exhibit 79:  Isodiol International Inc.  - Key offerings

                11.8 Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC           

                                Exhibit 80:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Product and service

                                Exhibit 82:  Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings

                11.9 Khiron Life Sciences Corp.             

                                Exhibit 83:  Khiron Life Sciences Corp.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 84:  Khiron Life Sciences Corp.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 85:  Khiron Life Sciences Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 86:  Khiron Life Sciences Corp.  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87:  Khiron Life Sciences Corp.  - Segment focus

                11.10 L'Oréal SA         

                                Exhibit 88:  L'Oréal SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 89:  L'Oréal SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 90:  L'Oréal SA – Key news

                                Exhibit 91:  L'Oréal SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 92:  L'Oréal SA - Segment focus

                11.11 Medical Marijuana Inc.

                                Exhibit 93:  Medical Marijuana Inc.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 94:  Medical Marijuana Inc.  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 95:  Medical Marijuana Inc.  - Key news

                                Exhibit 96:  Medical Marijuana Inc.  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 97:  Medical Marijuana Inc.  - Segment focus

                11.12 The CBD Skincare Co.    

                                Exhibit 98:  The CBD Skincare Co.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 99:  The CBD Skincare Co.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 100:  The CBD Skincare Co.  - Key offerings

12. Appendix                            

                12.1 Scope of the report         

                                12.1.1 Market definition

                                12.1.2 Objectives

                                12.1.3 Notes and caveats

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$   

