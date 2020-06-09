CBDA Proves to be a Star Ingredient of CBD

BEND, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Hemp, a small-batch CBD company, is ahead of the curve when it comes to CBD products, which is why it's no surprise they are embracing new research that shows CBDA to be a star ingredient in full-spectrum CBD oils.

Rooted Hemp CBD Oil comes in full spectrum, as well as flavored clear solutions.

All CBD oil contains trace amounts of compounds other than CBD. These compounds are found naturally in the hemp plant, from which the CBD is derived. They include CBC, CBG, and CBDA. Although very little research has been done into the possible benefits of these compounds, CBDA has been featured in recent studies and the results are promising.

CBDA, or cannabidiolic acid, is a chemical that is abundant in both hemp and cannabis. Interestingly, its nuclear structure is very similar to common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). In fact, it has the same COX-2 inhibitor behavior as NSAID drugs for tackling inflammation. This discovery , first noticed in 2008, has led to further examination of CBDA for its potential therapeutic effects.

Until recently, CBDA was not considered a viable treatment. However, it's proving to be highly effective at mitigating the effects of nausea and anxiety. A Canadian study in 2013 found CBDA to be around a thousand times more powerful than CBD alone at treating nausea and anxiety. The study discovered that CBDA binds to a specific serotonin receptor linked to anti-nausea and anti-anxiety effects, making it an effective treatment for chemotherapy patients.

What's more, CBDA is thought to have a stronger influence on the cannabinoid system than previously thought. It works with receptors in the system, including 5-HT which is partially responsible for serotonin production, to balance your body and serotonin levels. Overall, this can lead to better health and reduced anxiety. It helps to regulate mood, act as an anti-inflammatory, and is even being studied for the treatment of breast cancer and epilepsy.

Rooted Hemp sources their CBD products from organic farmers in Central Oregon, making one of the finest quality Full Spectrum Oil on the market. This product is produced in small batches and contains not only CBD but other natural terpenes as well, including CBDA. Plus, since it is derived from hemp, it is guaranteed to contain less than 0.3%THC.

Rooted Hemp is an ideal source for CBD products, and with the growing research surrounding the potential benefits of CBDA, they are committed to keeping up to date with all of the latest findings. Rooted Hemp will always be a trusted source.

Media Contact: Violet Robles 541-316-0603 [email protected]

SOURCE Rooted Hemp Co.

Related Links

https://rootedhempco.com

