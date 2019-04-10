CBDfx Introduces New Dissolving CBD Mouth Strips

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based CBD innovators CBDfx announced the launch of a frequently requested dosing method: dissolving CBD mouth strips. This exciting new line of CBD edibles represents the growing California company's dedication to fulfilling customer desires through new product development.

CBDfx Sublingual Strips (25mg)

Available in both 3-Pack and 5-Pack counts, these minty strips have the dual benefit of freshening breath while delivering a potent dose of full-spectrum, organically grown hemp CBD. The 3-pack features strips with 15mg of active CBD per dose, while the 5-pack is aimed at more experienced users who want a full 25mg dose per strip.

As CBD explodes in popularity, customers are responding favorably to being offered an array of dosing methods -- from vaping, to topicals, and especially edibles which are thought to have a longer-lasting effect. These new dissolving mint mouth strips are ideal for customers who want the extended release that comes with ingesting CBD, but also want something more discreet than a gummy candy.

The release of these CBD mouth strips comes on the heels of the 2018 Farm Bill's passage; an important piece of legislation that now allows hemp to be farmed in the United States, where ethically-focused companies like CBDfx can keep an even closer eye on farming methods and best practices. As always, the hemp CBDfx uses to make these new strips is free of pesticides, grown organically, and subjected to CO2 "clean" extraction that never brings harsh chemical agents into contact with the plant's oil.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

