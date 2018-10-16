CBDfx Launches Cutting-Edge CBD Vape Juice With Terpenes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based organic CBD industry leaders CBDfx announced the debut of an entire new line of CBD vape juice, signalling a major shift in the direction of the high-end CBD market.

CBD Vape Juice With Terpenes by CBDfx

As more data comes to light, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the synergistic benefits of consuming terpenes and CBD simultaneously. In a now-seminal 2011 neurology research paper, scientists found evidence of what they dubbed the "entourage effect," arguing that CBD and other cannabinoids get their overall effect amplified by compounds known as terpenes.

By including terpenes in a CBD vape juice, CBDfx is investing in the groundswell of growing consumer consensus that the "entourage effect" plays an important role in the positive effects and potential health benefits of CBD. This innovative new line of terpene-infused CBD vape juice packs an enormous amount of nutrients into a delightfully tasty formula.

CBDfx proudly presents the following flavors as part of their new CBD Vape Juice + Terpenes line:

OG Kush - An earthy, slightly citrus-y homage to the classic indica strain;

Platinum Rose - A subtle melange of forest berry and delicate petals;

Pineapple - Intense juiciness and a breezy tropical vibe that's endlessly refreshing;

Gelato - A creamy, indulgent juice that's lip-smackingly good every single hit!

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

