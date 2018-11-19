CBDfx Ramps Up CBD Gummy Line as Hemp Legalization Reaches Deal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based organic CBD industry leaders CBDfx have intensely ramped up production of CBD products this week, including popular new Turmeric & Spirulina Gummies , on the heels of what they expect to be explosive demand.

The House of Representatives and the Senate have tentatively agreed to a version of the 2018 Farm Bill, sending shockwaves through CBDfx and other hemp-related businesses, and potentially signaling the long-overdue end of hemp restriction in the United States. Current hemp laws are massively out of date in regards to both public sentiment and government policy surrounding hemp. Should the bill become law, it will finally be totally and permanently legal to farm hemp in America, which will inject millions of badly-needed dollars into agribusiness and the U.S. economy at large.

In anticipation of this monumental sea change towards hemp and its related products such as cannabidiol (CBD), CBDfx has increased production of its highly favored CBD Gummies products. Consumer preferences are indicating that dosing CBD via a sweet and chewy edible treat is one of the most popular options, and CBDfx has deemed it prudent to get out in front of this pending legislation by ensuring product manufacturing can meet demand.

Currently, CBDfx offers three CBD Gummy products:

CBD Gummy Bears (300mg)

CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina

CBD Gummies 8ct pouch (40mg)

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

