CBDfx Unveils New CBD Oil Face Serum (Rejuvediol™)

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based CBD industry leaders CBDfx proudly unveiled Rejuvediol, their latest product innovation. This luxurious phytonutrient rich CBD oil face serum is formulated to help diminish signs of aging, regenerate skin cells and promotes healthy, glowing skin.

CBD Oil Face Serum Rejuvediol™

Rejuvediol™ contains 22 carefully curated oils, extracts, and botanicals that were hand-selected. Inspired by plants, earth and sea, Rejuvediol™ is beauty dedicated to nature and simplicity. We bring you truly natural skincare that is powered by science and the best ingredients that nature has to offer. Experience spa-like serenity with this blend of therapeutic extracts, nourishing oils and CBD. From jojoba oil and rosemary extract aimed at dry or cracked skin, to frankincense, red raspberry seed, and rosehip for calming and aromatherapeutic effects; never before has a CBD skincare product reached this level of refinement and quality.

Our face serum's ingredients are formulated to improve facial skin appearance in every possible way. The oil extracts found in Rejuvediol have been shown in various studies to potentially stimulate cell turnover, diminish signs of aging, prevent wrinkles, shield against free radical damage, and return skin to its more youthful, elastic quality.

Of course, what makes Rejuvediol™ distinctly unique is the inclusion of CBDfx's famously pure, organically farmed CBD oil. CBDfx is known for uncompromising product quality and total consumer transparency when it comes to lab testing and batch consistency. That's no different with the launch of Rejuvediol™.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

Media Contact:

CBDfx

www.cbdfx.com

(855) 228-9953

214867@email4pr.com

SOURCE CBDfx

Related Links

https://cbdfx.com

