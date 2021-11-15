CBDistillery™ Announces New Sleep Results in Collaboration with the MoreBetter (Releaf App)

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDistillery™, one of the top CBD brands in the nation, in partnership with MoreBetter (dba Releaf App™), the highest rated application for individuals to track and improve their use of cannabis and CBD, today announced the results from a 31-day Sleep Pathfinder Mission utilizing CBDistillery's Regular Strength Sleep Synergy Tincture.

This first Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery™ using MoreBetter's tech stack analyzed how CBD and cannabinol (CBN) can work together to improve sleep. The results showed that those who started to regularly use the tincture found it easier to stay asleep while also reporting to have slept for 30-40 minutes longer on average. Additional insights include:

72% agree that CBDistillery's Regular Strength Sleep Tincture performed better than any other sleep aid they've previously tried

81% stated they achieved more quality sleep when using CBDistillery's Regular Strength Sleep Tincture

78% were likely to continue using CBDistillery's Regular Strength Sleep Tincture after the study ended

82% would recommend CBDistillery's Regular Strength Sleep Tincture to others

61% felt refreshed in the morning after using the CBDistillery Regular Strength Sleep Tincture

"One of our focuses has always been to increase consumer education about CBD," says Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "To do so, we believe that more research and data is needed within the industry for consumers to fully understand how CBD can benefit their overall wellness routines. That's why we're so excited to see this first round of results in our ongoing partnership with MoreBetter. We believe these findings show that when combined, certain cannabinoids, such as CBD and CBN, can work better together than apart to help amplify what we know to be the entourage effect. Next we will look at how CBG and CBD can help impact those suffering from mild or temporary anxiety, and we're eager to see what those results will reveal."

The CBD and CBN Pathfinder Mission is among a series of additional upcoming topics that analyze CBD's wellness potential, with future topics focusing on mild or temporary anxiety and other relevant consumer needs, such as alleviating pain after physical activity.

"We identified a unique opportunity to help increase overall consumer education on cannabinoid-based products by establishing a partnership with the Balanced Health Botanicals team," says Tyler Dautrich, COO of MoreBetter. "Our new white-label technology enables brands to gain custom insights on product usage and performance data, while consumers receive transparent insights on crowdsourced experiences. It's a big success anytime a brand like CBDistillery can use our technology to generate a positive impact in customer satisfaction, retention, and referral metrics, because that means the consumers are ultimately benefiting."

For more information about the CBD and cannabinol (CBN) Sleep Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery™ using MoreBetter's tech stack, and future upcoming Pathfinder Missions, please visit cbdistillery.com/sleep-study/

About CBDistillery™

CBDistillery™ was founded in 2016 with the belief that everyone deserves access to high quality, effective, and affordable CBD products. Under that vision, the brand has served over 2 million people in the United States and continues to invest in products with an aim of helping people take back control of their health and wellness.

About MoreBetter

MoreBetter (dba Releaf App) is a data insights Software-as-a-Service provider and Contract Research Organization (CRO) supported by patent-pending technology that collects real world evidence-based outcomes from cannabis & hemp consumers to benefit businesses, medical professionals, researchers, government organizations, and affiliated stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain. MoreBetter uses information collected in Releaf App to provide data-backed insights on seed-to-outcome trends that inform industry best practices and improve the consumer experience.

