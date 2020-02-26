cbdMD Redefines the CBD Industry with New Broad Spectrum Formula

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), recently began shipping newly reformulated selections of the company's extensive CBD-infused product suite.

Described by cbdMD as Superior Broad Spectrum, the new formula features precise, consistent levels of hemp-derived cannabinoids in every product batch through the use of premium CBD, cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), and additional plant terpenes. All of cbdMD's enhanced Superior Broad Spectrum products remain THC-free.*

"Our reformulated product line represents the only consistently quantifiable broad spectrum CBD formula available to date," said cbdMD President and Co-founder, Caryn Dunayer.

For Dunayer, the move is a vehicle for redefining the industry with a truly Superior Broad Spectrum option that CBD users can utilize with absolute confidence.

"Although CBD concentrations remain consistent with traditional broad spectrum extraction techniques, the supporting cannabinoid and terpene profiles vary significantly. For a truly superior product, it's important to offer efficacious concentrations across all the major cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Consumers inherently deserve better, and our Superior Broad Spectrum formula provides peace of mind through transparency and unparalleled accuracy."

Dunayer continued, "In short, we've changed the game with our new manufacturing process and raised consumer expectations to a whole new level."

The new formula is underscored by a more refined and sophisticated packaging concept which will allow the brand to continue aligning with larger distribution opportunities and overall retail deployment.

The move to Superior Broad Spectrum marks yet another industry first for cbdMD. The company was the first pure-play CBD company to publicly trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: American), the first to digitally advertise in New York City's Times Square, the first to partner with a major professional sports league, the first to partner with a Masters champion (Bubba Watson), and the first to partner with a nationwide fitness club (Life Time, Inc.).

Alongside the recent formula change that rolled out in early February, cbdMD continues to make consumer outreach and education a top priority. The company is the Official Founder of National CBD Day and National Hemp Day – each serving as awareness tools for the entire hemp industry. cbdMD also provides onsite CBD education at major athletic events such as the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon, Presented by cbdMD, which attracts over 20,000 athletes annually.

Brightfield Group, the leading consumer insights and market intelligence firm for the CBD industry, named cbdMD the top CBD brand in unaided consumer awareness and customer satisfaction.1 In February 2020, two of their products (CBD Freeze Pain Relief Gel and CBD PM) were named Product of the Year for innovation based on a survey of 40,000 consumers by independent research group Kantar. This year marks the first time Product of the Year provided categories for CBD products, with cbdMD winning both awards for CBD Topical and CBD Sleep Aid.

cbdMD's newly enhanced Superior Broad Spectrum CBD products are available to consumers at the company's retail website, www.cbdMD.com .

New wholesale customers can make inquiries through the cbdMD wholesale page . Current wholesale account holders may make purchases through regular channels.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Supercross, and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free* CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com , follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ″should,″ ″may,″ ″intends,″ ″anticipates,″ ″believes,″ ″estimates,″ ″projects,″ ″forecasts,″ ″expects,″ ″plans,″ and ″proposes.″ These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

cbdMD PR

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

John Weston

john.weston@cbdMD.com

704-249-9515

1 (800) 973-3984

info@cbdMD.com

*THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using valid scientific analytical tools.

1 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005088/en/Newly-Released-Brightfield-Group-Study-Ranks-cbdMD

