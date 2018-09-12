cbdMD Sponsors Rallycross Driver Steve Arpin at 2018 Nitro World Games

Since 2013, Arpin has been making a name for himself in GRC, finishing third in the overall GRC championship standings in 2017. He is a member of Hoonigan and Loenbro Motorsports racing, alongside Ken Block.

"Both humble and gracious until you meet him on the track. Don't let that smile fool ya, Steve's one of fiercest competitor's I've ever met," said Caryn Dunayer, cbdMD Co-Founder and CEO. "That's exactly the type of person and athlete we want representing our brand - genuine, kind, and aggressive."

NRX qualifiers and heat races start September 22 at 1:00pm PT. Semifinals and finals start September 23 at 1:30pm PT.

Watch the action live on the Nitro World Games Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NitroWorldGames/

cbdMD offers a comprehensive line of 100% natural, hemp-derived CBD oil products, including tinctures, capsules, vape oils, bath bombs, topicals, and pet products. As a company committed to the highest standards for CBD sourcing, extraction, and production, cbdMD is for consumers seeking to experience the full benefits of CBD in a safe, convenient, and effective manner. For more information, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

CONTACT: Danielle Crary, 1-800-973-3984, info@cbdmd.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

http://www.cbdmd.com

