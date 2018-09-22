cbdMD Sponsors Steve Arpin in ARX Championship This Weekend

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The America's Rallycross (ARX) Championship is set to begin today in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for its fourth and final round of the season. Slated to compete in the high speed, action-packed race are 9 of the biggest names in the sport.

Sponsored by cbdMD, Steve Arpin of Loenbro Motorsports and the Hoonigan Racing Division will be driving his Ford Focus RSRX 00. He will compete against Scott Speed, Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Chris Atkinson, to name a few.