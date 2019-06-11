CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of Best CBD Gummies for 2019

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has released its list of the "Best CBD Gummies" available at: https://cbdoilusers.com/best-cbd-gummies/ .

You've probably heard of CBD oil by now. The potential health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) have made it a trending topic on national news programs and across social media. While a lot more research needs to be done, the testimonials from those using CBD oil products are very encouraging.

CBD oil users have a variety of choices when it comes to how they take it. Drops placed under the tongue are the most popular method. But as CBD oil has become more mainstream, many new types of CBD products are being introduced to the market. These include edibles, capsules, topical creams and even coffee.

CBD-infused gummies are one of the fastest growing product types in terms of popularity. Some users prefer gummies as their primary way of taking CBD each day. Others find them to be an easy way to supplement their other CBD products as needed or when on the go.

"The gummies have become a popular choice among those who want a CBD product that tastes great and makes it easy to know how much CBD they are taking," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "Based on the feedback we've heard from users, gummies are particularly gaining popularity to support sleep, relaxation, anxiety relief and workout recovery."

As with all CBD products, it's important to buy CBD gummies from a company with high quality standards for growing, extraction, processing and lab testing. The industry is still largely unregulated and there are plenty of low-quality products out there.

The safe and reputable brands with products on our "Best CBD Gummies" list are shown below. Our list includes a full breakdown of flavors, strength, price and ingredients for each product. Each recommended brand has also been fully vetted for third party lab reports, consumer transparency, fair pricing and great customer service.

cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

Highland Pharms (San Antonio, TX)

Fab CBD (Milwaukee, WI)

Charlotte's Web (Boulder, CO)

Hemp Bombs (Tampa, FL)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

