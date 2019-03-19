CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of Best CBD Oil Brands for 2019

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has released its list of the "Best CBD Oil Brands for 2019" available at https://cbdoilusers.com/best-cbd-oil/ .

CBD oil products continue to increase in popularity as the word spreads of potential health benefits for a wide variety of conditions. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, inflammation and insomnia are just a few of the conditions cited by users who are successfully using CBD oil products.

These products can now be purchased online by residents of all 50 U.S. states. But with so many companies now selling them, the choices can be overwhelming for most consumers. There are also many low quality, overpriced and potentially dangerous CBD oil products being sold by unscrupulous online sellers.

"The CBD industry is largely unregulated and there are literally thousands of companies selling these products," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "Some companies are making inflated claims about effectiveness to hype their brand and taking advantage of people just looking for some relief. We highly encourage all consumers to do their homework before buying any CBD oil product to make sure that the company you buy from is safe and reputable."

CBDOilUsers.com has compiled its list of the Best CBD Oil Brands for 2019 to help consumers narrow down their choices. The 5 brands on their list are leaders in the industry and have been thoroughly vetted for important factors, including third-party lab testing, customer experience, fair pricing and positive feedback from customers.

"There is no CBD oil brand that is best for everyone," Peterson says. "Users often have to experiment with a few different brands before they find the one that works best for them. The 5 brands on our list are widely recognized as the most popular companies in the industry. So any of them are a great starting point for consumers wanting to buy CBD oil online."

The companies on our Top 5 List of Best CBD Oil Brands for 2019 are:

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)

cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)

Myaderm (Denver, CO)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

