CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of Best CBD Oils for Sleep & Insomnia

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has released its list of the "Best CBD Oils for Sleep & Insomnia" available at: https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-for-sleep-insomnia/.

An estimated 50 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders. Cannabidiol (more commonly known as CBD) has emerged as a popular natural supplement for promoting better sleep and reducing anxiety that can lead to insomnia.

Clinical research into the potential benefits of CBD is still in its infancy. The recent federal legalization of hemp-derived CBD oil products is expected to result in more research that will better inform consumers and healthcare professionals.

Results of a January 2019 research study involving 72 subjects who were each given a daily capsule with 25 milligrams of CBD were positive but not definitive. 79% of the patients reported lower anxiety levels and 67% reported better sleep.

"Sleep-related disorders is one of the top reasons driving consumer interest in CBD oil products. The limited research and anecdotal feedback from those using CBD oil for sleep has been encouraging," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "We've incorporated the feedback from users into our recommendations of specific brands to help consumers identify CBD products that have worked well for others."

The safe and reputable brands with products on our "Best CBD Oils for Sleep & Insomnia" list are shown below. Our list includes a full breakdown of potency and ingredients for each product. Each recommended brand has also been fully vetted for third party lab reports, consumer transparency, fair pricing and great customer service.

cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)

Nanocraft (San Diego, CA)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

