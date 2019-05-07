CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of CBD Store Locators to Help Consumers Find CBD Oil Products in Local Stores

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has updated its list of CBD store locators available at https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-store-locator/.

The nationwide surge in the popularity of CBD oil products has many consumers asking the question "where can I buy CBD oil near me?" While the majority of CBD oil products are still being purchased online, many people are also interested in buying them locally.

Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and GNC are just a few of the major retailers who have recently announced plans to start selling CBD products. But at least for now, the product line will generally be limited to CBD topicals and they won't be available nationwide.

Luckily for consumers, there are many local small businesses across the country that are already selling a full selection of CBD oil products. But finding these stores can often be a challenge for those looking to buy CBD products from trusted brands.

The CBD store locator page on the CBDOilUsers.com website makes it easy for consumers to get a list of local stores that are selling products from the most popular and reputable CBD brands.

"The best deals on CBD oil products are typically found when buying online from the CBD company's website," Brian Peterson, the managing director of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "But plenty of people want to get something right away or just like to support local businesses. A growing number of local stores are jumping on the CBD bandwagon and becoming retailers for the most popular CBD brands. Our goal is to make finding them an easy process for users."

Store locators for the following safe and reputable CBD brands are available on the CBDOilUsers.com list:

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

Plus CBD Oil (San Diego, CA)

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)

Charlotte's Web (Boulder, CO)

American Shaman (Kansas City, MO)

Hemplucid (Provo, UT)

Koi CBD (Norwalk, CA)

Palmetto Harmony (Conway, SC)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

