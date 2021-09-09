CBF Productions' Newest Venture Tests Southern Californian's Threshold For Horror

Ventura County Fear Grounds is Southern California's newest major large-scale open-air haunt. Tweet this

Visitor's adrenaline will be set into overdrive as they make their way through a multitude of terrifying encounters, including:

The Cage : Your job is to survive, and their job is to stop you.

: Your job is to survive, and their job is to stop you. The Terror Trail : Evil has escaped! Apologies for the inconvenience – but if you stay on the trail, nothing will harm you. We have the matter under control!

: Evil has escaped! Apologies for the inconvenience – but if you stay on the trail, nothing will harm you. We have the matter under control! The Fright Train : Enjoy a wild train ride through 100 fields of frights.

: Enjoy a wild train ride through 100 fields of frights. The Dead End: All attendees will have access to The Dead End, which will be filled with delicious treats, a beer garden filled with spirits (and not just drinks), live entertainment, and disturbing social media photo opts for those brave enough.

"I am looking forward to bringing the excitement, screams, and laughter to the Ventura community by reviving the haunt culture with Fear Grounds," says The Producers Group Co-CEO and Founder Edward Marks. "Growing up in California, Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I can't wait for guests to test their fears at this one-of-a-kind beachside journey to another dimension."

Fear Grounds opens Thursday, September 30th, and will take place each Thursday through Sunday from 6-10 PM on weeknights and 11 PM on Friday/Saturday. Guests have multiple ticketing options available for purchase. For the final week, Fear Grounds will be open from Tuesday, October 26th through Sunday, October 31st.

Tickets for Fear Grounds at Surfer's Point Live are on sale now. For safety and comfort reasons, Fear Grounds is not recommended for pregnant people, people prone to seizures, or children under the age of 13. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are strongly recommended for all attendees: however, costumes that cover the face are not permitted to be worn inside Fear Grounds attractions. The Ventura County Fairgrounds is located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd, Ventura CA, 93001. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.surferspointlive.com/fear-grounds .

About CBF Productions

In 2020 when large public gatherings were rendered unsafe by COVID-19, CBF Productions pivoted and launched the first drive-in live music experience in California – Concerts In Your Car - at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and the Del Mar Fairgrounds. While the world was locked down, Concerts In Your Car SAFELY brought fans more shows than ANY other event or producer with live performances by The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind, Snoop Dogg, Ziggy Marley, Tower of Power, and more. They continue to lead the pack by bringing top-name talent to their acclaimed live, drive-in, theatre-in-the-round-style, and socially distanced entertainment option. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks, and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 12 years. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com .

About The Producers Group

The Producers Group (TPG) is a premier provider of production and design services for destination attractions worldwide. TPG specializes in turnkey attractions, production management, technical design, and content development for everything from small projects to entire theme parks. TPG creates the most amazing attractions and guest experiences worldwide by redefining the industry standard. TPG maintains a full-time, in-house staff of highly trained Show Producers, Project Managers, Technical Directors, Technical Managers, Technical Documentation Support Staff, and Specialized Designers of all disciplines. Visit www.producers-group.com

About Edward Marks

Edward has a distinguished haunt pedigree, having designed and produced literally hundreds of haunted attractions all over the world. To many, he is known for bringing the first Western-style haunted attraction to Japan in 1995 (The Hollywood House of Horrors). He also served as Show Producer and Creative Director for 1997 and 1998's Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. He worked directly with writer Clive Barker on his first haunt attraction - Freakz. Edward also was a Ghost Town Street Performer at Knotts Scary Farm from 1990 to 1995.

Edward was also a founding board member of the International Association of Haunted Attractions (now The Haunted Attraction Association).

SOURCE CBF Productions