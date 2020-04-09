CBH Homes is showing homes in the age of Coronavirus

With COVID-19, people are unsure what's safe and what's not. CBH Homes is here to reassure home shoppers and REALTORS®, it's still safe to tour and purchase a home and they're helping make it easy for all parties along the way.

CBH Homes launched Tour Now, a program that allows consumers instant access without an agent to a home, in August 2019. Now they're seeing just how vital Tour Now is for buyers. Prior to COVID-19, Tour Now made up 30% of CBH sales. Now, Tour Now sales have jumped to nearly 70% of CBH home sales. Due to the success, CBH has invested in the purchase of 100 more Tour Now locks. Giving access to over 200 available homes throughout the Treasure Valley

"We believe that everyone deserves a home. Shelter is essential for all humans and housing is needed now more than ever. We want our buyers to feel safe and secure during these uncertain times," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "Tour Now is one of our solutions."

The National Association of Home Builders released a new study revealing that building 1,000 average single-family homes creates 2,900 full-time jobs and generates $110.96 million in taxes and fees for all levels of government, read it here . CBH is working to keep the economy going by continuing to build and sell homes.

See where CBH Tour Now homes are located and learn how to Tour Now here .

