CBIO Brand Development Releases New Video for its Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused Product Line With Professional Football Player Ebo Ogundeko
Aug 01, 2019, 03:06 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIO Brand Development just released a video highlighting its bio-available CBD Armourgenix™ Sport product line with professional football player, Ebo Ogundeko.
"We are excited that professional football player Ebo Ogundeko believes in Armourgenix™ Sport supplements," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused Products. "We believe our supplements increase stamina, decrease recovery time, and help build muscles."
Little said Armourgenix™ Sport supplements with CBD have a patented cellular technology that delivers micronutrients combined with water-soluble CBD at the cellular level.
"Armourgenix™ Sport supplements are for the athlete in you who wants to attain optimum results," she added.
The secret behind Armourgenix™ Sport products is the patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by award-winning GrowthCell™ technology that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD. Many CBD products have absorption rates of 20 percent, whereas the absorption rate in Armourgenix™ Sport products exceeds 90 percent.
CBIO has developed three products, including Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com.
The other Armourgenix™ supplements, which will soon be available in the U.S., are:
- Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.
- Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient, which aids optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.
"We developed Armourgenix™ Sport supplements to give our consumers the highest absorption rate of CBD and micronutrients. By using Armourgenix™ Sport supplements, you are receiving the maximum health benefits that CBD offers," Little said.
For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com.
Please direct inquiries to:
Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com
SOURCE CBIO Brand Development
