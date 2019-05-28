CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix Hemp-Infused Products May Be Perfect Supplement During National Arthritis Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Arthritis Awareness Month is the perfect time to find out if those aches and pains are just muscle soreness or one of the more than 100 types of arthritis.

Fifty-four million adults in the United States suffer from this malady with 30 million of them living with the most common type, osteoarthritis, or OA. The month-long observance brings attention to a public health issue that is only going to get worse as the Baby Boomer Generation ages.

CBIO Brand Development is introducing its Armourgenix™ Sport product line to the American consumer in the coming months just as recent cannabidiol (CBD) research shows promising results in regards to OA.

"As a health and wellness company, we want everyone to learn about the dangers of arthritis," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a CBD supplement company which is based in Vancouver. "An educated person can make sound decisions about their health."

The first step toward managing arthritis is getting a diagnosis. Once you know you have OA, there are different approaches to alleviating the problem including therapies, injections and even surgeries. A common approach is medications, which primarily help people deal with the pain.

Today, consumers can also check out CBD as a possible option.

The Arthritis Foundation reported that a recent CBD-OA trial showed promising results. This comes on top of other research that suggests CBD helps relieve chronic pain.

Little said CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Sport product line has an advantage over other CBD products.

"Whereas traditional CBD supplements only offer consumers a 20 percent absorption rate," Little said, "CBIO's CBD supplements are 90-95 percent absorbed at the cellular level.

"Our supplements provide maximum health benefits of CBD," Little said, adding that CBIO uses a patented oligopeptide raw ingredient that allows for CBD absorption at much higher rates."

The Armourgenix™ Sport product line includes:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken prior to exercise or as an energy booster.

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which is specifically developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient which helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength which helps keep the body in peak condition.

"There is a lot of CBD research that is underway," Little said. "We are trying to make our Armourgenix™ Sport product line available to as many consumers as possible to help them live healthier lives."

