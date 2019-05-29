CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix Hemp-Infused Products May Help With Anxiety Disorders

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Mental Health Month in May promotes awareness about mental illness and how it affects everyday people.

In the United States, mental illness is a serious health issue because 18 percent of adults, or 40 million people, suffer from anxiety disorders. And that is just one aspect of mental illness.

Now, because the 2018 Farm Bill removed most of the restrictions on the use of CBD in the United States, people may have a new alternative to medications, home remedies, and psychotherapy.

"Mental disorders are a serious health issue throughout the world," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix Hemp-Infused Products.

"I myself became aware of the benefits of hemp-derived CBD after seeking out an alternative to conventional doctor prescribed medicine for my own issues," Little added.

"People are always seeking new alternatives to help them get through the day," she added. "CBD may be an option according to recent research, which suggests that CBD may calm down people with anxiety issues."

The Armourgenix™ Sport product line includes:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken prior to exercising or as an energy booster.

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which helps keep the body in peak condition.

What separates CBIO's Armourgenix™ product line from other CBD products is the patented oligopeptide raw ingredient CBIO uses that allows for CBD absorption at much higher rates.

"Traditional CBD products have about a 20 percent absorption rate into the body," Little said. "But the body absorbs Armourgenix products at the cellular level which allows absorption levels to reach 90-95 percent."

"You are getting the maximum health benefit from Armourgenix products," she added. "People should educate themselves about CBD health benefits. CBD may be just what they need."

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, call 561-544-0719.

SOURCE CBIO Brand Development