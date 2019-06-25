CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products Part of 2019 Health Trends

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year's Farm Bill made CBD one of 2019's major health trends.

The Farm Bill, which was passed in December, removed many of the obstacles and restrictions that had inhibited the CBD industry. The bipartisan legislation moved CBD from the fringes into the mainstream.

CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ hemp-infused products are now major players in the CBD industry.

"We knew for a long time the health potential of CBD," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products. "The Farm Bill enabled us to bring CBD products to more consumers."

CBD is getting a lot of press this year because more and more research suggests it may help people with a variety of ailments, including anxiety and addiction as well as heart health. The market for hemp-based CBD could exceed $22 billion in three years.

Additional research indicates that CBD may also benefit people suffering from migraines.

CBD's possible role in cardiovascular wellness may be of interest to millions of people since heart disease is still the number one killer of men and women in the United States. The product may also alleviate chronic pain, a major issue since more than 75 million Americans experience pain that lasts more than 24 hours.

The Armourgenix™ Sport product line includes:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken prior to exercising or as an energy booster.

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

CBIO's Armourgenix™ product line differs from other CBD products because it includes a patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ which allows for CBD absorption at much higher rates.

"Whereas other CBD products may have a 20 percent absorption rate, Armourgenix™ products have a 90-percent-plus absorption rate," Little said.

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE CBIO Brand Development