CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products Supports Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health Month, and CBIO Brand Development, the makers of Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused products, is encouraging all men to schedule their annual physical if they have not had one in 2019.

As a health and wellness company, CBIO Brand Development is committed to promoting healthy living. CBIO's Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men was specifically developed for males.

Research suggests that CBD may help men with anxiety, addiction and heart health.

This compound may be vital to men's health with heart disease, which is still the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Meanwhile, anxiety affects one in five males, and more men are misusing opioids and dying from overdoses in recent years.

"Recent research suggests that CBD products may have a variety of positive effects on those who consume them," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products.

Here are some of the recent CBD-related studies:

A 2015 report in Neurotherapeutics "found evidence that CBD may help treat generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder."

A 2015 Substance Abuse's analysis of 14 past studies suggests that CBD may help people addicted to opioids and cocaine.

A 2017 JCI Insight article reported that researchers "observed that CBD might help prevent stress-related changes in blood pressure."

The Armourgenix™ Sport product line also includes:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken prior to exercising or as an energy booster.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which helps keep the body in peak condition.

What separates CBIO's Armourgenix™ product line from other CBD products is the patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ which allows for CBD absorption at much higher rates.

