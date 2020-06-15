CBIS - Building a Culture that Aligns with Our Values

CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) today announced that Cece Novotny joins CBIS as Chief People Officer—a newly created position that will report directly to Jeffrey McCroy, CBIS' Chief Executive Officer. Cece will be responsible for CBIS' human resources strategy, as well as the day-to-day management of all internal and outsourced HR functions for the firm. As a member of CBIS' Executive Committee, Cece will work to ensure that team talent is developed and optimized to support CBIS' leading role with Catholic institutional investors globally.

Cece joins CBIS with over a decade's experience as a human resource professional within a social media company she joined as a start-up in 2009. She played a key role in developing and scaling the company's team to its growing business through her leadership of all areas of human resources, performance management, career development and employee engagement.

Commenting on Cece's appointment Jeffrey McCroy, CEO highlighted the importance of attracting and retaining talented individuals. "As a Catholic, socially responsible investment firm, we have a responsibility to create an environment that facilitates our staffs career development … to create a culture where they can thrive by serving our Catholic investors around the world. I believe Cece will be a wonderful addition to an already great team and help us better nurture our existing people and team culture."

For further information regarding CBIS Cece Novotny's appointment, contact:

Karen Byrnes

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

312-803-4737

About CBIS

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. CBIS is a manager of managers, engaging third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise the assets within its portfolios. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS works exclusively with Catholic institutions and their advisors around the world.

