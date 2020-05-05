CBIS continues expansion of Catholic Responsible Investments team

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) today announced that Ray Burnell is joining CBIS as a Director within its Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team, reporting to Julie Tanner, Managing Director. The team oversees CBIS' Active Ownership Program, which, through global shareholder advocacy, works to encourage corporate behavior that positively impacts people and the planet.

Ray joins CBIS from the California Catholic Conference, where he has been Director of Education & Environmental Stewardship since 2010. Ray has deep roots within the broader Catholic community having also worked over the course of his career for the United States Catholic Conference. As a result, he has significant experience leading and managing advocacy programs on education and environmental stewardship, and has engaged in expert guidance, lobbying, and government relations while advocating for state and federal public policy priorities.

Julie Tanner, CBIS Managing Director, said, "I am delighted to have someone with Ray's experience in caring for creation join the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team, as this is a core pillar of the team's Active Ownership Program. Ray is well-suited to join the team and his experience strengthens our work in helping shape public policy."

John Geissinger, CFA, CBIS's Chief Investment Officer, also sees Ray's appointment to the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team as an important gain. "Given CBIS' exclusive focus on Catholic investors, finding an accomplished professional like Ray, with such diverse experience of serving the Catholic community, is rare. We believe his experience will contribute to CBIS' important role of helping investors develop strategies to successfully integrate their faith and their finances," he said.

About CBIS

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. CBIS is a manager of managers, engaging third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise the assets within its portfolios. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS works exclusively with Catholic institutions and their advisors around the world.

