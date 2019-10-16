CBIS Continues Strategic Expansion Of The Investment Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services (CBIS), a Catholic socially responsible investment manager serving Catholic investors around the world, announced the appointment of Constance Christian, CFA to the position of Portfolio Manager on October 9. As a senior member of the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team, Connie will work directly with internal and external stakeholders, and be responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing, product development and product management.

"This new addition, based in Chicago, highlights our commitment to serve Catholic investors," said Jeff McCroy, President and CEO of CBIS. "Connie is an accomplished professional, that identifies with our mission for investing in a manner that is consistent with the Catholic faith."

"Connie will work with our internal investment team, as well as with external constituents, we expect Connie's diverse expertise will play an important role in keeping CBIS at the forefront of integrating faith and finance," said John W. Geissinger, CIO.

Prior to joining CBIS Connie was with Wespath Investment Management where she was responsible for the oversight of over $10 billion in fixed income assets. Connie started her career at Brinson Partners as a portfolio manager, before joining Wespath, she was a mathematics teacher at William Howard Taft High School. Constance has a BSBA from Xavier University, a MA in Mathematics from DePaul University, and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University, and is a CFA charterholder.

About Christian Brothers Investment Services

CBIS is a leading investment manager and registered investment advisor serving a global institutional client base. With more than $7 Billion assets under management (AUM), the firm offers a range of sophisticated investment strategies to help clients and their consultants reach their investment objectives. The firm is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. The investment team is dedicated to a culture of commitment to providing clients access to institutional strategies while also integrating socially responsible and ESG factors that help their clients align their investments with their overall mission.

