CBIS Invests in Future Growth of the Midwest Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) today announced that David Vandergriff is joining CBIS as a Managing Director, Investor & Consultant Relations, reporting to Jeffrey McCroy, President and CEO. David will be responsible for growing CBIS' relationships with a diverse array of Catholic institutional investors and will join the Midwest Investor Services team. Additionally, he will work closely with CBIS' Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team, as well as external investment consultants, investment committee chairs, finance officers and church leadership, to deliver best-in-class single and multi-strategy solutions to Catholic institutional investors.

David joins CBIS with 20+ years of investment industry experience, having worked at Oak Brook Investments, Allegiant Asset Management and Banc One Investment Advisors. He has a proven track record of successfully building investor relationships. He holds a BA from Wabash College.

Jeffrey McCroy, President and CEO, is delighted that CBIS is able to invest in a talented professional with David's experience. More specifically, he commented, "With the addition of David, our sales team is complete. Having hired Jay Boothby for the East team and Chela Mitchell for the West team earlier in the year, I believe we are now strongly positioned to fulfill our vision of continued long-term growth for CBIS and our investors."

For further information regarding David Vandergriff's appointment, contact:

Karen Byrnes

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

312-803-4737

About CBIS

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. CBIS is a manager of managers, engaging third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise the assets within its portfolios. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS works exclusively with Catholic institutions and their advisors around the world.

SOURCE CBIS

Related Links

http://cbisonline.com

