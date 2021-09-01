CBIZ Acquires San Francisco Bay Accounting Provider Shea Labagh Dobberstein

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary CBIZ MHM Northern California, LLC has acquired the non-attest assets of Shea Labagh Dobberstein ("SLD") of San Francisco, California, effective September 1, 2021. Concurrent with this transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C., a national independent CPA firm, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of SLD.

CBIZ, Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. are parties to an alternative practice structure. The two companies are separate and independent legal entities that work together to serve clients' business needs.

With offices in San Francisco, San Mateo and Walnut Creek, SLD has been providing a full spectrum of professional accounting, tax and advisory services to privately held businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay area since 1944. SLD has 95 employees and approximately $30 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We continue to invest in opportunities across California as part of our long-term strategy to better establish our brand, increase our presence and expand our reach up and down the West Coast. In SLD, we found a partner with a complementary service and client mix, an expert team and a long-standing commitment to exceptional client service. We look forward to collaborating with SLD to expand the service offerings to their existing clients and to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate growth. I'm excited to welcome SLD team to CBIZ."

James R. Dobberstein, of SLD, stated, "Joining CBIZ is an important step forward for our clients and team. This move allows us to offer additional services to address client needs while providing growth and development opportunities for our team members. Most of all, we value the cultural fit we found with CBIZ. We share an unwavering commitment to client service and growing our business by cultivating relationships."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of the Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the opportunity to come together. Koltin stated, "SLD was diligent in its efforts to identify the right partner that would enhance the client experience, expand opportunities for their professionals and continue to pursue growth. SLD selected CBIZ because it checked all the boxes. The alignment on values and strong client focus made this a natural fit."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

