CBIZ Acquires Top Puget Sound Accounting Service Provider Berntson Porter & Company, PLLC

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary CBIZ Accounting, Tax & Advisory of Washington, LLC has acquired the non-attest assets of Berntson Porter & Company PLLC ("Berntson Porter") of Bellevue, Washington, effective May 1, 2021. Concurrent with this transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C., a national independent CPA firm, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of Berntson Porter.

CBIZ, Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. have an alternative practice structure. The two companies are separate and independent legal entities that work together to serve clients' business needs.

Founded in 1985, Berntson Porter provides comprehensive accounting and financial consulting services including tax, forensic, valuation and transaction services. Berntson Porter serves a wide range of industries with specialties including construction, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, service, wholesale distribution and technology. The firm has 120 employees and approximately $26 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "Establishing a presence in the growing Pacific Northwest market has been a long-term goal for CBIZ. In Berntson Porter, we found the ideal partner with a shared commitment to client service, a strong cultural fit and deep expertise within their team of seasoned professionals. Berntson Porter is one of the largest accounting firms in the Puget Sound region. Working together, we will expand the services we offer our clients and continue to pursue growth. We welcome the Berntson Porter team to CBIZ."

Robert Berntson, CEO of Berntson Porter, stated, "We are excited to take this important step in our growth that will greatly benefit our clients and our team with the added resources, services and opportunities CBIZ can provide."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of the Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the opportunity to come together. Koltin stated, "Berntson Porter was an attractive potential partner to many of the top accounting and consulting firms wanting to enter the Puget Sound market. Berntson Porter selected CBIZ because of its amazing culture, breadth and depth of services and the growth opportunities for their people and clients."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

