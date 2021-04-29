CBIZ Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the 2021 first quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $300.7 million, an increase of $23.2 million, or 8.4%, over the $277.5 million reported in the same period in 2020. Newly acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $13.3 million, or 4.8%, to first quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $10.0 million, or 3.6%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $50.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in the 2021 first quarter, compared with $36.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $73.3 million, compared with $57.0 million for the same period in 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 1.1 million shares of its common stock. Between March 31, 2021, and April 27, 2021, the Company repurchased an additional 270,000 shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on March 31, 2021, was $162.0 million with $228.7 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our business experienced strong performance through the first quarter of 2021, and we are pleased to announce ongoing growth in total revenue, same-unit revenue, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA over the same period last year."

Grisko continued, "In addition to the momentum resulting from our first quarter performance, I am also pleased to announce the acquisition of the non-attest assets and business of Berntson Porter, a leading provider of accounting and related professional services located in Bellevue, Washington, with annual revenue of approximately $26 million. We've been searching for a platform acquisition in the Pacific Northwest for a number of years and are excited to have found the ideal firm with Berntson Porter. Berntson Porter's outstanding reputation for exceptional client service, commitment to the growth and development of their team members, and service to the communities where they work and live align with CBIZ's core values and beliefs. We welcome founders Robert Berntson and Greg Porter and President Mary Actor, in addition to the entire Berntson Porter team to CBIZ."

"As a result of our strong performance in the first quarter of this year and the acquisition of Berntson Porter effective May 1, 2021, we are revising upward our previously announced guidance. Our revised guidance is to grow revenue between 8% to 10% and earnings per share between 12% to 15% for the full year 2021 compared to the full year 2020," concluded Grisko.

2021 Outlook

The Company expects total revenue growth within a range of 8% to 10% over the prior year.

Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count within a range of 54.0 million to 54.5 million shares.

The Company expects to grow fully diluted earnings per share within a range of 12% to 15% over the prior year.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 % 2020 % Revenue $ 300,730 100.0 % $ 277,455 100.0 % Operating expenses (1) 223,971 74.5 199,827 72.0 Gross margin 76,759 25.5 77,628 28.0 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1) 14,483 4.8 10,489 3.8 Operating income 62,276 20.7 67,139 24.2 Other income (expense):







Interest expense (877) (0.3) (1,119) (0.4) Gain on sale of operations, net — — 95 — Other income (expense), net (1) (2) 4,789 1.6 (15,800) (5.7) Total other income (expense), net 3,912 1.3 (16,824) (6.1) Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 66,188 22.0 50,315 18.1 Income tax expense 15,972

13,453

Income from continuing operations 50,216 16.7 36,862 13.3 Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax (7)

(14)

Net Income $ 50,209 16.7 % $ 36,848 13.3 %



Diluted income per share:

Continuing operations $ 0.92 $ 0.66

Discontinued operations — —

Net income $ 0.92 $ 0.66







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 54,436 55,945

Other data from continuing operations:



Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 73,317 $ 57,043







(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020 are:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 % of Revenue 2020 % of Revenue Operating expenses $ 4,616 1.5 % $ (14,800) (5.3)% Corporate general and administrative expenses $ 496 0.2 % $ (1,804) (0.7)% Other income (expense), net $ 5,112 1.7 % $ (16,604) (6.0)%

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020 are:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 As Deferred Compensation

% of As Deferred Compensation

% of Reported Plan Adjusted Revenue Reported Plan Adjusted Revenue Gross margin $ 76,759 $ 4,616 $ 81,375 27.1 % $ 77,628 $ (14,800) $ 62,828 22.6 % Operating income $ 62,276 $ 5,112 $ 67,388 22.4 % $ 67,139 $ (16,604) $ 50,535 18.2 % Other income (expense), net $ 4,789 $ (5,112) $ (323) (0.1)% $ (15,800) $ 16,604 $ 804 0.3 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 66,188 $ — $ 66,188 22.0 % $ 50,315 $ — $ 50,315 18.1 %





(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, is expense of $0.7 million and income of $0.7 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions. (3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





SELECT SEGMENT DATA









Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Revenue







Financial Services

$ 204,149

$ 188,777 Benefits and Insurance Services

87,239

79,612 National Practices

9,342

9,066 Total

$ 300,730

$ 277,455









Gross Margin







Financial Services

$ 62,403

$ 50,179 Benefits and Insurance Services

20,306

14,389 National Practices

801

783 Operating expenses - unallocated (1):

-

- Other expense

(2,135)

(2,523) Deferred compensation

(4,616)

14,800 Total

$ 76,759

$ 77,628





(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Net income $ 50,209 $ 36,848 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expense 6,252 5,704 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 58 2,289 Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net 660 (684) Stock-based compensation expense 2,855 2,023 Other noncash adjustments 1,265 (311) Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities 61,299 45,869 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures (76,120) (64,500) Operating cash flows used in continuing operations (14,821) (18,631) Operating cash used in discontinued operations (6) (16) Net cash used in operating activities (14,827) (18,647) Net cash provided by investing activities 229 4,355 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,960) 207,772 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,558) 193,480 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 170,335 $ 146,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 152,777 $ 339,985





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the



consolidated balance sheet:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,778 $ 216,942 Restricted cash 27,618 28,927 Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients 118,381 94,116 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 152,777 $ 339,985



















CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS

(In thousands)







March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 6,778 4,652 Restricted cash 27,618 23,951 Accounts receivable, net 270,610 216,175 Current assets before funds held for clients 330,701 268,991 Funds held for clients 140,774 167,440 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 756,684 756,750





Total assets 1,551,843 1,513,754





Current liabilities before client fund obligations 193,184 211,285 Client fund obligations 140,490 166,989 Total long-term debt 161,282 107,192





Total liabilities 824,060 811,134





Treasury stock (629,439) (595,297)





Total stockholders' equity 727,783 702,620





Debt to equity 22.2 % 15.3 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1) 91 72





Shares outstanding 53,416 54,099 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 53,366 54,288 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 54,436 55,359







(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on March 31, 2020, was 94.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ( 1 ) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Income from continuing operations $ 50,216 $ 36,862 Interest expense

877

1,119 Income tax expense

15,972

13,453 Gain on sale of operations, net

—

(95) Depreciation

2,553

2,283 Amortization

3,699

3,421 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,317 $ 57,043





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.