CBIZ Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

FOURTH-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +3.9%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE +1.1%

FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +1.6%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE -0.4%

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +11.8%

ADJUSTED EBITDA +9.6%

2021 GUIDANCE:

TOTAL REVENUE +5% TO 8%

TAX RATE ~25%

SHARE COUNT ~54.5 MILLION

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +8% TO 12%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced fourth- quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

For the 2020 fourth quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $211.1 million, an increase of $8.0 million, or 3.9%, over the $203.1 million reported in 2019. Newly acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $5.8 million, or 2.8%, to fourth-quarter 2020 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $2.2 million, or 1.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.1 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $5.2 million, compared with $2.7 million for the same period in 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, CBIZ recorded revenue of $963.9 million, an increase of $15.5 million, or 1.6%, over the $948.4 million recorded for the same period in 2019. Acquisitions, net of divested operations, contributed $18.9 million, or 2.0%, to revenue growth in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Same-unit revenue decreased by $3.4 million, or 0.4%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $78.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $71.0 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $132.1 million in 2020, compared with $120.6 million in 2019.



In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock. Additionally, between December 31, 2020, and February 16, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 600,000 shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility at December 31, 2020 was $108.0 million with approximately $286 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Both our fourth-quarter and full-year results provide further evidence of the resilience of our business model, dedication and resolve of our team, and the strength of our relationships with our clients. Likewise, our clients demonstrated similar resilience – as demand for our essential and recurring services remained strong throughout the past year, and demand for many of our project-based and advisory services improved in the latter part of the year. We are extremely proud to report quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth for a time period when the business environment was among the most challenging in our history."

Grisko continued, "Despite some delays earlier in the year, acquisitions continue to present an important opportunity for CBIZ. We added seven businesses in the last year totaling $45.2 million in annualized aggregate revenue, all bringing strategic value, talent and expertise to our business. Already in 2021, we closed one acquisition with $3.6 million in annualized revenue. While it is difficult to predict the number of acquisitions that will join us in a given year, we are encouraged by the pipeline of exceptional organizations that are at various stages of discussion."

2021 Outlook

Given our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results, the Company is restoring full-year guidance for 2021:

The Company expects total growth in revenue within a range of 5% to 8% over the prior year.

Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 54.5 million shares.

The Company expects to grow fully diluted earnings per share within a range of 8% to 12% over the prior year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 % 2019 % Revenue $ 211,110 100.0 % $ 203,138 100.0 % Operating expenses (1) 211,748 100.3 200,706 98.8 Gross (loss) margin (638) (0.3) 2,432 1.2 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1) 13,078 6.2 10,490 5.2 Operating loss (13,716) (6.5) (8,058) (4.0) Other income:







Interest expense (816) (0.4) (1,256) (0.6) Loss on sale of operations, net (587) (0.3) 15 — Other income, net (1) (2) 13,050 6.2 4,999 2.5 Total other income, net 11,647 5.5 3,758 1.9 Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (2,069) (1.0) (4,300) (2.1) Income tax benefit (1,979)

(3,164)

Loss from continuing operations (90) — (1,136) (0.6) Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax (4)

(16)

Net loss $ (94) — % $ (1,152) (0.6)%









Diluted loss per share:







Continuing operations $ —

$ (0.02)

Discontinued operations —

—

Net loss $ —

$ (0.02)











Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 54,039

54,547

Other data from continuing operations:







Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 5,196

$ 2,676

__________________________________________________ (1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($11.0 million in 2020 and $5.5 million in 2019, or 5.2% and 2.7% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($1.2 million in 2020 and $0.7 million in 2019, or 0.6% and 0.3% of revenue, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains in "Other income, net" ($12.2 million in 2020 and $6.2 million in 2019, or 5.8% and 3.0% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit".

(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, is income of $0.5 million and expense of $1.3 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.

(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 % 2019 % Revenue

$ 963,897 100.0 % $ 948,424 100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

825,351 85.6 823,496 86.8 Gross margin

138,546 14.4 124,928 13.2 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

46,066 4.8 44,406 4.7 Operating income

92,480 9.6 80,522 8.5 Other income:









Interest expense

(4,983) (0.5) (5,765) (0.6) (Loss) gain on sale of operations, net

(509) (0.1) 417 — Other income, net (1) (2)

16,500 1.7 17,715 1.9 Total other income, net

11,008 1.1 12,367 1.3 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

103,488 10.7 92,889 9.8 Income tax expense

25,141

21,840

Income from continuing operations

78,347 8.1 71,049 7.5 Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(48)

(335)

Net income

$ 78,299 8.1 % $ 70,714 7.5 %











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:









Continuing operations

$ 1.42

$ 1.27

Discontinued operations

(0.01)

(0.01)

Net income

$ 1.41

$ 1.26













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

55,359

55,895

Other data from continuing operations:









Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 132,119

$ 120,582

__________________________________________________ (1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($13.8 million in 2020 and $17.2 million in 2019, or 1.4% and 1.8% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($1.6 million in 2020 and $2.0 million in 2019, or 0.2% and 0.2% of revenue, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains in "Other income, net" ($15.4 million in 2020 and $19.2 million in 2019, or 1.6% and 2.0% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".

(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, is income of $0.6 million and expense of $1.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.

(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue







Financial Services $ 131,419 $ 123,256 $ 629,778 $ 616,567 Benefits and Insurance Services 70,325 70,886 297,758 296,228 National Practices 9,366 8,996 36,361 35,629 Total $ 211,110 $ 203,138 $ 963,897 $ 948,424

Gross (Loss) Margin

Financial Services $ 2,147 $ (1,137) $ 104,569 $ 101,327 Benefits and Insurance Services 10,487 10,477 49,401 49,983 National Practices 1,072 830 3,724 3,155 Operating expenses - unallocated (1):







Other expense (3,334) (2,266) (5,342) (12,361) Deferred compensation (11,010) (5,472) (13,806) (17,176) Total $ (638) $ 2,432 $ 138,546 $ 124,928 ______________________________________________ (1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expense," and offset in "Other income, net".

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 Net income $ 78,299 $ 70,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expense 23,139 22,345 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 4,409 2,415 Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net (629) 1,599 Stock-based compensation expense 8,869 7,254 Other noncash adjustments (2,170) 5,582 Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities 111,917 109,909 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures 34,999 (11,386) Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations 146,916 98,523 Operating cash used in discontinued operations (71) (338) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,845 98,185 Net cash used in investing activities (46,406) (27,685) Net cash used in financing activities (76,609) (54,549) Net Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,830 15,951 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 146,505 $ 130,554 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 170,335 $ 146,505





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the



consolidated balance sheet:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,652 $ 567 Restricted cash 23,951 29,595 Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients 141,732 116,343 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 170,335 $ 146,505

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)



December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 4,652 567 Restricted cash 23,951 29,595 Accounts receivable, net 216,175 222,031 Current assets before funds held for clients 268,991 276,518 Funds held for clients 167,440 179,502 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 756,750 654,671





Total assets 1,513,754 1,400,774





Current liabilities before client fund obligations 211,285 186,906 Client fund obligations 166,989 179,020 Total long-term debt 107,192 104,333





Total liabilities 811,134 741,536





Treasury stock (595,297) (535,693)





Total stockholders' equity 702,620 659,238





Debt to equity 15.3 % 15.8 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1) 72 75





Shares outstanding 54,099 55,419 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 54,288 54,299 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 55,359 55,895 ____________________________________________



(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ( 1 ) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (90) $ (1,136) $ 78,347 $ 71,049 Interest expense 816 1,256 4,983 5,765 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,979) (3,164) 25,141 21,840 Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net 587 (15) 509 (417) Depreciation 2,516 2,181 9,568 8,283 Amortization 3,346 3,554 13,571 14,062 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,196 $ 2,676 $ 132,119 $ 120,582 _________________________________________ (1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

