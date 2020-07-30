CBIZ Reports Second-Quarter And First-Half 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

Total revenue increases 0.6%

Same-unit revenue down 1.4%

EPS from continuing operations increases 30.0%

Adjusted EBITDA increases 24.7%

FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:

Total revenue increases 1.8%

Same-unit revenue down 0.1%

EPS from continuing operations increases 8.2%

Adjusted EBITDA increases 7.4%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced second-quarter and first-half results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

For the 2020 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $236.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.6%, over the $235.5 million reported in 2019. Same-unit revenue for the quarter decreased by $3.2 million, or 1.4%, compared with the same period a year ago. Revenue from acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $4.6 million, or 2.0%, to revenue growth in the second quarter 2020. Income from continuing operations was $21.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the 2020 second quarter, compared with $16.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $35.9 million, compared with $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

For the first half of 2020, CBIZ recorded revenue of $514.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 1.8%, over the $505.5 million recorded for the first half of 2019. Same-unit revenue decreased by $0.9 million, or 0.1%, compared with the same period a year ago. Revenue from acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $9.8 million, or 1.9%, to revenue growth in the first six months. Income from continuing operations was $58.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the first half of 2020, compared with $54.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $92.9 million, compared with $86.5 million in 2019.

At June 30, 2020, the balance outstanding on the Company's $400 million credit facility was $120 million. During the second quarter, the Company repaid the full $210 million that, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility, was borrowed on March 25, 2020, which resulted in a debt balance, net of cash held, of $166.1 million at the end of the first quarter. With $120 million outstanding at June 30, 2020, the unused financing capacity was approximately $270 million.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "After a strong 2019 and good momentum at the start of the year, the recurring nature of our core essential services served us well throughout the second quarter. We are extremely pleased to report growth in revenue, income from continuing operations, and earnings per share in this exceptionally challenging business environment. We have carefully managed our liquidity and took swift actions to control discretionary expenditures which contributed to our strong financial performance in the second quarter. We also experienced lower CBIZ employee health care benefits costs that contributed about one-half of the increase in earnings per share from $0.30 to $0.39 in the second quarter."

"I'm enormously proud of how our team is responding to these challenging circumstances. We demonstrated value to our clients in new ways and experienced a tremendous response to our digital outreach and thought leadership as we actively sought to help our clients assess their businesses and access a wide range of relief programs. As we enter the second half of the year, our focus will continue to be the health and safety of our team members, supporting our clients in a challenging economic climate, protecting the liquidity of our business and pursuing acquisitions and other opportunities to invest in the long-term growth of the business," concluded Grisko.

Conference Call

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)







THREE MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2020



%



2019



%

Revenue

$ 236,943





100.0 %

$ 235,498





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



209,016





88.2 %



198,148





84.1 % Gross margin



27,927





11.8 %



37,350





15.9 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



11,160





4.7 %



10,566





4.5 % Operating income



16,767





7.1 %



26,784





11.4 % Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(2,074)





-0.9 %



(1,587)





-0.7 % Gain on sale of operations, net



57





0.0 %



50





0.0 % Other income (expense), net (1) (2)



13,336





5.6 %



(3,311)





-1.4 % Total other income (expense), net



11,319





4.8 %



(4,848)





-2.1 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



28,086





11.9 %



21,936





9.3 % Income tax expense



6,607













5,322









Income from continuing operations



21,479





9.1 %



16,614





7.1 % Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(11)













(22)









Net income

$ 21,468





9.1 %

$ 16,592





7.0 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 0.39











$ 0.30









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 0.39











$ 0.30











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,116













55,495









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 35,890











$ 28,790















(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($12.2 million expense in 2020 and $3.0 million income in 2019, or 5.2% and 1.3% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($1.5 million expense in 2020 and $0.3 million income in 2019, respectively, or 0.6% and 0.1% of revenue, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation income or expense in "Other income (expense), net" ($13.7 million income in 2020 and $3.4 million expense in 2019, or 5.8% and 1.4% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, is expense of $0.5 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)







SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2020



%



2019



%

Revenue

$ 514,398





100.0 %

$ 505,496





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



408,843





79.5 %



413,644





81.8 % Gross margin



105,555





20.5 %



91,852





18.2 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



21,649





4.2 %



22,246





4.4 % Operating income



83,906





16.3 %



69,606





13.8 % Other (expense) income:































Interest expense



(3,193)





-0.6 %



(2,988)





-0.6 % Gain on sale of operations, net



152





0.0 %



547





0.1 % Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)



(2,464)





-0.5 %



5,949





1.2 % Total other (expense) income, net



(5,505)





-1.1 %



3,508





0.7 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



78,401





15.2 %



73,114





14.5 % Income tax expense



20,060













18,935









Income from continuing operations



58,341





11.3 %



54,179





10.7 % Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(25)













(118)









Net income

$ 58,316





11.3 %

$ 54,061





10.7 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 1.05











$ 0.97









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 1.05











$ 0.97











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,515













55,701









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 92,933











$ 86,531















(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($2.6 million income in 2020 and $5.2 million expense in 2019, or 0.5% and 1.0% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($0.3 million income in 2020 and $0.5 million expense in 2019, or 0.1% and 0.1% of revenue for 2020 and 2019, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation income or expense in "Other (expense) income, net" ($2.9 million expense in 2020 and $5.7 million income in 2019, or 0.6% and 1.1% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, is income of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue































Financial Services

$ 154,083



$ 154,373



$ 342,860



$ 339,517

Benefits and Insurance Services



73,940





72,127





153,552





148,382

National Practices



8,920





8,998





17,986





17,597

Total

$ 236,943



$ 235,498



$ 514,398



$ 505,496



































Gross Margin































Financial Services

$ 26,666



$ 26,215



$ 76,845



$ 76,901

Benefits and Insurance Services



12,657





11,052





27,046





25,936

National Practices



930





794





1,713





1,393

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):































Other



(94)





(3,719)





(2,617)





(7,168)

Deferred compensation



(12,232)





3,008





2,568





(5,210)

Total

$ 27,927



$ 37,350



$ 105,555



$ 91,852







(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expense," and offset in "Other income (expense), net".

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)







SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2020



2019

Net income

$ 58,316



$ 54,061

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



11,491





10,976

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



3,234





1,506

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability



(155)





(193)

Stock-based compensation expense



4,280





3,399

Other noncash adjustments



(312)





72

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



76,854





69,821

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures



(21,286)





(50,122)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations



55,568





19,699

Operating cash used in discontinued operations



(45)





(119)

Net cash provided by operating activities



55,523





19,580

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



12,807





(10,879)

Net cash used in financing activities



(70,560)





(42,076)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (2,230)



$ (33,375)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



146,505





130,554

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 144,275



$ 97,179



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,620



$ 2,628

Restricted Cash



42,411





30,126

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients



92,244





64,425

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 144,275



$ 97,179



CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)







JUNE 30,



DECEMBER 31,





2020



2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,620



$ 567

Restricted cash



42,411





29,595

Accounts receivable, net



267,198





222,031

Current assets before funds held for clients



341,701





276,518

Funds held for clients



130,473





179,502

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



661,180





654,671



















Total assets

$ 1,427,608



$ 1,400,774



















Current liabilities before client fund obligations

$ 203,357



$ 186,906

Client fund obligations



129,942





179,020

Total long-term debt



119,013





104,333



















Total liabilities

$ 732,388



$ 741,536



















Treasury stock

$ (566,762)



$ (535,693)



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 695,220



$ 659,238



















Debt to equity



17.3 %



16.0 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



87





75



















Shares outstanding



54,655





55,419

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



54,356





54,299

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,515





55,895







(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO at June 30, 2019 was 90.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (In thousands)







THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Income from continuing operations

$ 21,479



$ 16,614



$ 58,341



$ 54,179

Interest expense



2,074





1,587





3,193





2,988

Income tax expense



6,607





5,322





20,060





18,935

Gain on sale of operations, net



(57)





(50)





(152)





(547)

Depreciation



2,357





1,859





4,640





4,017

Amortization



3,430





3,458





6,851





6,959

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,890



$ 28,790



$ 92,933



$ 86,531







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.

