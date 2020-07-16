CBIZ To Announce Second-Quarter And First-Half 2020 Results On July 30, 2020

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") will announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at www.cbiz.com and a recording will be available for replay following the call.

Investors who would like to participate in the call can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10146606 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

