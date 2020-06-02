CBM Statement on the Tragic Death of George Floyd After Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Pressed His Knee into His Neck and Three Other Police Officers Stood Silent

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Concerned Black Men Inc., believes it has a responsibility to respond to the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minnesota resident, who died on Monday, May 25th, 2020 while being detained as Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck while three other police officers stood by. "Unfortunately, Mr. Floyd's violent death reveals a familiar wound, once again, to a community already living with persistent trauma and stress," says CBM National Chairman Johnny Giles.

The National Organization of Concerned Black Men Inc.

Since June 2007, out of approximately 10,000 police shootings, only five white police officers have been imprisoned for killing African Americans. Blacks are 2.5 times as likely as whites to be shot and killed by police officers, and unarmed Black men are seven times more likely to die by police gunfire. History is replete with the persistent victimization of Black Americans from Trayvon Martin, to Tamir Rice, to Eric Garner, to Botham Jean, to Ahmed Aubrey, to Breonna Taylor, to George Floyd; only the names change but the outcomes remain the same.

"As a Country we must examine the underlying policies and practices which underpin this tragic death," said CBM National President & CEO, Dr. Karen McRae. The last words of Mr. Floyd's life were: "I can't breathe" ….. "Please, the knee is on my neck" ….. "My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts" …… "Don't kill me"….. "Mama!" "The complicity of the officers and sheer brutality of kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as he begged for his life while handcuffed restrained and pressed to the ground warrants swift consequence."

CBM does not believe it is enough to fire those perpetrating or sanctioning inhumanity. CBM believes the actions of each officer represents a dangerous precedent set forth by the racist, xenophobic, and prejudicial sentiment in our society against Black boys and men, that must end.

It is time to address the over-policing of low level, unarmed offenses which disproportionately targets African Americans and yields overwhelming fatal and systemic consequences. "The trauma experienced daily from unemployment triple that of Whites, from a lack of affordable housing, to under-resourced and under-performing schools, to persistent health disparities that breed and feed both the perception and reality of second-class citizenship for African Americans, is real," says Giles. "And this must change."

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right and must be permitted to continue. However, those who are damaging property, and looting should be held accountable and so must law enforcement to the same level of accountability for its actions. We have knelt. We have marched. We have slept in our own beds. We have played in our own playgrounds. We have purchased our own skittles and soda. Yet we still wind up dead. How many more times do Black men have to say 'I can't breathe' while restrained and posing no threat?

Our hearts are with Mr. Floyd's family and the people of Minneapolis. His death must be met with justice. We must protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. But most of all, we must vote in November.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., CBM was founded in 1975, by five police officers concerned about youths succumbing to gang violence, and has grown to a national organization of 20,000 members with 33 chapters across the United States.

