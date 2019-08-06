CBME China 2019 Closed with a Great Success - Another Record-breaking Event with 108,067 Trade Visitors

3,397 exhibitors representing 4,575 brands showcased their products across over 290,000 square meters of exhibition space. With the change of the parenting concept of young parents, China's child, baby and maternity industry has changed tremendously: the consumer market is constantly segmented, the consumer demand is more fragmented and personalized. The New Trend Pavilion of CBME China 2019 has attracted a huge number of trade visitors.

Consumers are paying more and more attention to a healthy lifestyle, making natural and organic products highly favored in the market. At this year's CBME China, exhibitors of the Natural Products Zone increased by 62%, with the scope expanded to cover natural and organic food, meat and aquatic products, natural and organic beverages, nutritional products, vegetarian products, natural and organic seasoning, natural and organic products, featured products, natural and organic raw and auxiliary materials and other emerging categories.

Technological innovation and experiential services have been hot topics in the industry. This year, the Specialized Zones of "Smart Retail" and "Franchising for Baby & Maternity Services" made their debut with more than 100 exhibitors, who exhibited props and equipment, software and information technology, industrial service platforms, early education services and postnatal confinement centers, postpartum repair institutions and other service institutions of the child, baby and maternity products industry, attracting a large number of visitors for matchmaking.

Specialized Zones "Fabulous Mom Zone", "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Zone", "Fun Learning Zone" and "Smart Home Zone" came on stage again, with the "Fabulous Mom Zone" achieving a year-on-year growth of 12% in terms of participated brands.

Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai joined hands with 130 fashionable children's wear brands from all over the world to meet the new demands of stylish parents for children's wear products in the new era.

Adhering to the tenet of "bringing in and going global", CBME China 2019 attracted delegations from 13 countries and regions, including Ireland , Australia , Russia , France , South Korea , Canada , the United States , Japan , Spain , Singapore , New Zealand , the United Kingdom , Taiwan ( China ) and Hong Kong ( China ), bringing premier products from around the world.

All-round Upgrading in Activities, Hot Private Buyer Meetings

The newly-upgraded CBME Industry Seminar (CBMS) was comprised of one main session and four theme parallel sessions, bringing more than 40 parallel forums for authoritative interpretation of data on the child, baby and maternity products industry and consumer surveys. The main venue was packed with over 2,000 professional attendants, while the theme venues covered nearly ten thousand people from different industries for brainstorming on various categories, retail innovation, marketing innovation and other aspects to promote the development of the industry.

CBME China 2019 launched CBME World Debut Zone for the first time at both venues, focusing on introducing new products launched by exhibitors of CBME China 2019. "Innovative Products" and "Most Attractive Products" shortlisted for the CBME AWARDS, the "Annual Academy Awards" of the child, baby and maternity products industry were also on centralized display. There was also an "Outdoor Recreation & Sports Interactive Experience Zone" at the site to provide the visitors with the experience of outdoor sports products in the form of an interactive zone.

"Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai 2019": With the purpose of stimulating new ideas for the design of children's wear, with the theme of "Creating Jiangnan", with 25 pieces of art, non-legacy works and collection elements of the Yangtze River Delta region as the creation inspiration, this contest exhibited the children's wear designs with "Chinese aesthetic styles" by clothing brand designers, teachers and students of fashion design colleges and universities as well as fashion design enthusiasts from all over the world.

Over 2,000 "Private Buyer Meetings": at both NECC and SWEECC, over 100 big buyers and quality suppliers at home and abroad, such as large-scale agents/distributors, child, baby and maternity products chain stores, large-scale comprehensive/vertical/cross-border e-commerce operators, hypermarkets, department stores/shopping centers, child, baby and maternity products KOLs and boutiques, participated in Private Buyer Meetings of CBME China 2019. These buyers include baby.jd.com, baby.tamil.com, Pinduoduo, Dangdang, beibei.com, kaola.com, CR Vanguard, wumart.com, C.P. Lotus, Rainbow, baodaxiang.com.cn and Tik Tok, who have had accurate matchmaking for excellent business resources by means of theme matchmaking meetings, one-on-one negotiation meetings and on-site meetings, etc.

CBME China 2020 will be held at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from July 15 to 17. This event is expected to attract over 3,600 exhibitors and over 4,900 brands with the total exhibition area of 320,398 square meters. CBME Food & Health will also return to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For more details, please visit www.cbmexpo.com or follow CBME official WeChat Account.

About CBME (Official website: www.cbmexpo.com WeChat Official Account: cbmecbme)

The CBME is hosted by Informa Markets and affiliated with the Informa Exhibitions Group. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

CBME China starting in 2001 has successfully held 19 editions so far, including Shanghai International Children Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo, CBME Children's Wear, CBME Toy, and CBME Food & Health.

CBME has achieved great success in China, and has expanded to Turkey, India, Indonesia and other countries. CBME is committed to promoting international exchanges and trade cooperation in the global child, baby and maternity industry.

CBME Integrated Media: Fashion Baby Integrated Media, and CBME Weibao Integrated Media.

CBME Series Industry Events: CBME Industry Summits and Seminars, CBME Autumn Industry Summit, CBME AWARDS, CBME Retailer Regional Summit, and CBME Retailers Alumni.

