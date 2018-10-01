CBN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE Brings The Spirit Of European Christmas Markets To Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBN/REGENT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS -- Families throughout Hampton Roads will experience the excitement of an authentic European Christmas festival December 6-8 and 13-15 as guests of CBN's new CHRISTMAS VILLAGE.

"Because the people of Hampton Roads have been so supportive of our work, we wanted to give something back to the community," CBN Vice President Michael Stonecypher explained. "Most people probably don't realize that 90 percent of CBN's charitable efforts are focused overseas. But we couldn't do what we do in other parts of the world without the support of people here. Because we truly feel a part of the local community, we're creating a special place that local families can visit for free and partake of the Christmas spirit."

The CBN/Regent Campus, Centerville Turnpike at Indian River Road, is the setting for the event which features the Christmas Marketplace with more than 40 decorated vendor booths with holiday crafts and delicious foods. The entire Regent mall area will be ablaze with lights, including the campus buildings.

Everyone is invited to enjoy holiday sights and sounds with a spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree, thousands of twinkling lights, entertainment, live performers, and children's rides. Shop for international and local gifts and decorations. Warm up with a glass of warm cider or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European-style food and beverages.

The Nativity scene will resemble a mini Christmas play, according to Stonecypher, "There will be a cast of actors and actresses who will reenact the story of the first Christmas several times each hour, complete with lights, live animals, music and narration. They won't be merely posing but bringing the entire Nativity drama to life."

Costumed characters and live Toy Soldiers stroll through the Village. Professional carolers lift the joyous songs of Christmas. On Saturday, December 15, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Brass Band presents a free Christmas show, "Holiday Brass."

Inside the CBN Chapel and the Regent Theatre, children's choirs, ensembles, local dramatic artists and musical groups perform. In the theatre will be free showings of favorite classic Christmas movies.

Have a picture taken with Santa in his quaint, cozy cottage. Kids will also enjoy free showings of animated features and rides on the Ferris Wheel, Tea Cups, Airplanes and the Gold Rush Train. A collection of antique cars, including an antique fire truck, will be on display. There will also be free horse-drawn carriage rides.

"We will have something for everyone," Stonecypher noted, "and in the tradition of giving back to the community, we will have Military Appreciation Day on December 15, beginning with a 5K run sponsored by CBN's Helping the Home Front, and a toy drive."

According to Stonecypher, the inspiration for CBN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE came from Gordon Robertson, CEO of CBN and son of its founder, Pat Robertson. Gordon is also the executive producer of many documentary films. His latest film is Christmas: The Story Behind the Traditions. "Gordon called me one night following the filming in Dresden," recalled Stonecypher, "and he was so excited by the atmosphere and the joyful feeling that he found there, he said, 'I would love for CBN to do something to bring this experience to the people of Hampton Roads!'"

History of the Christmas Market: The first official Christmas market was the Striezel Market in Dresden, Germany, which began in 1334. And while that first Christmas market lasted just one day, the Dresden Christmas Market now lasts throughout the entire Advent season.

"The Christmas season is a time for people to come together with family and friends, to show their love for one another," Stonecypher expressed. "We're offering them a place to do that; a place where the true meaning of the season is celebrated joyously; a place where they can create precious Christmas memories that will last a lifetime."

CBN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE Dates and Times:

Thursday, December 6 6-9 p.m. Thursday, December 13 6-9 p.m. Friday, December 7 6-9 p.m. Friday, December 14 6-9 p.m. Saturday, December 8 Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, December 15 Noon-9 p.m.

Free Admission and Activities

Marketplace and Food Items Available for Purchase

Website: CBNChristmasVillage.com

