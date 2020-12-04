CBN Oil Tinctures Now Available at Try The CBD

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Try The CBD is pleased to announce that a brand new product has been recently released at their store. Now consumers have the opportunity to buy CBN oil , a product that is sought after for its potential benefits on sleep and stress. The main ingredient in these oil tinctures is Cannabinol, a cannabinoid extracted from the hemp plant which is considered to have sedating effects. Even though it evolves from THC through the process of degradation, CBN causes no psychoactive effects. For that reason, CBN oil has been widely used as a product that promotes sleep and comfort.

Try The CBD offers the CBN oil tinctures that present an ideal blend of CBN and CBD in a 1:3 ratio. These tinctures are perfectly designed to provide comfort and contain 150mg of CBN and 450mg of CBD that makes up a total of 600mg of this blend per bottle. Every bottle of 30ml (1oz) CBN oil is good for 30 servings that contain 20mg of CBD+CBN blend. The CBN oil tinctures by Try The CBD are vegan and gluten-free and have no traces of THC in their content. Moreover, this Colorado-based company uses only non-GMO hemp organically grown as a source and sends all products to third-party labs for testing.

"CBN oil is considered to be the sleeping aid miracle by our valued customers," says the CEO of Try The CBD. "They have asked and we listened. Every day, people are buying CBD oil, capsules, crystals, balm, and vape liquid to improve their well being, quality of life, and balance. CBN oil is one of the most wanted CBD products lately and we understand the need for this type of oil tinctures on the market."

Try The CBD CBN oil tinctures are available at the online store for the price of $59.99 for a bottle of 30ml (1oz).

About the company:

Try The CBD is a company based in Denver, Colorado that prides itself on creating 100% natural CBD products derived from the Non-GMO industrial hemp plant. The main goal of this reputable CBD brand is to promote a healthy lifestyle by selling only natural high-quality products.

