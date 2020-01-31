Cboe Announces Dynamic Lineup for 36th Annual Cboe Risk Management Conference U.S. 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, will host the 36th annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) U.S. at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4.

Known for decades as the premier educational forum for equity derivatives, options and volatility products, this year's RMC boasts a super-charged lineup of speakers and panelists.

Decision-making experts and keynote speakers John Coates and Annie Duke will each discuss the benefits of understanding the human decision-making process and how to harness it in the fast-paced world of finance. Coates is a derivatives trader turned neuroscientist and author of "The Hour Between Dog and Wolf: How Risk Taking Transforms Us, Body and Mind." Duke, author of "Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts," is a decision-making strategist and former world champion poker player who teaches others how to get comfortable with uncertainty.

The RMC agenda also includes an inside look at defined outcome ETFs with ETF entrepreneur and Innovator Capital Management founder Bruce Bond; new asset allocation tactics from Goldman Sachs' Rocky Fishman, and innovative solutions for the insurance industry from Sheryl J. Moore of Moore Market Intelligence.

Other topics on the agenda include:

Using small-cap and international volatility to harvest premia

Managing equity volatility

Interpreting market signals

Analysis of the U.S. presidential election from Super Tuesday to election day

OTC vs. FLEX options trading

Private equity replication strategies

Mitigating tail risk in a crowded short volatility trade

Capital efficiency

Forecasting volatility

Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to hear company updates from Ed Tilly, Cboe Chairman, President and CEO, and Rob Hocking, SVP, Head of Derivatives Strategy. To learn more about Cboe RMC, visit www.cboermcus or follow updates on social media using #CboeRMC and #RMCInsights.

About the Cboe Risk Management Conference

The annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) is the premier financial industry conference designed for institutional users of equity derivatives and volatility products. Now in its 36th year in the U.S. and 9th year in Europe.

Cboe RMC is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility for institutional investors. Cboe RMC brings together top traders, investors, strategists and researchers, enabling participants to learn the state of the art in portfolio management from highly regarded industry experts.

Cboe RMC's agenda covers a variety of concepts, challenging attendees to think differently about how they manage positions, employ hedging techniques, utilize equity derivatives, and model and trade volatility. Topics ranging from basic derivatives applications to advanced trading concepts are current and relevant. See www.cboermcus.com for additional information.*

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­ ­­­

*Agenda and speakers may be subject to change.

