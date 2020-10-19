Cboe Becomes Primary Listing Exchange for O'Shares ETFs

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced that the entire suite of O'Shares ETFs successfully transferred to Cboe BZX Exchange from NYSE Arca on Monday, October 19.

O'Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. The family of O'Shares ETFs includes the O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA), O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM), and O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR). Each ETF reflects O'Shares' rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic.

Since their launch, O'Shares ETFs have delivered track records of strong performance and grown to surpass $1.0 billion in total assets under management. The firm's flagship ETF, OUSA – which recently marked its five-year anniversary on the market – generated annualized returns of 10.1% since inception, compared to 5.3% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. O'Shares' quality and growth internet technology and e-commerce strategy, OGIG, is up 67.8% year-to-date through September 30, 2020, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 Index by more than 30%.

Connor O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of O'Shares ETFs, said: "Assets under management in O'Shares ETFs have grown past $1.0 billion, and is a testament that our disciplined investment process and unique focus on quality strategies is driving our success. As demonstrated this year, our ETFs have continued to perform through 2020's extreme market volatility – capturing less downside than the market in stress events, yet still capturing a significant portion of the upside."

Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Shares ETFs, said: "Our team at O'Shares ETFs uses substantial research to identify important financial measures of quality used in rules-based indexes that drive the portfolios of our ETFs. These quality measures include profitability, cash earnings and strong balance sheets. We expect that having Cboe as the listing exchange for our ETFs will serve investors very well."

Laura Morrison, Global Head of Listings at Cboe, said: "Cboe and O'Shares have a common focus on quality. In Cboe's instance, this means providing our issuers with exceptional services throughout the entire ETP lifecycle to help grow their products, and engaging with liquidity providers to truly deliver the best quality markets, resulting in better trading for ETPs. We are proud to serve as O'Shares' primary listing exchange and look forward to supporting their continued success on our market."

O'Shares was founded by Connor O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, and ABC "Shark Tank" investor and CNBC contributor Kevin O'Leary.

Cboe is the listing exchange for more than 390 exchange-traded products (ETPs) from over 50 unique issuers globally. Since it was established in 2014, Cboe's listings business has grown to capture approximately 16% of all U.S.-listed ETPs. For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit CboeListings.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-E

CBOE-OE

Cboe® Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with O'Shares ETFs. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

