Cboe Expands European Leadership Team with Senior Hire

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Europe, a pan-European exchange operator and a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), today announced that Natan Tiefenbrun will join the company as Senior Vice President, Head of European Equities. In this new role, Natan will oversee Cboe's European equities trading business, reporting to David Howson, EVP, President Europe and Asia-Pacific, Cboe Global Markets. He will join in June and be based in Cboe's London office.

"We are thrilled to have Natan join the team. He has a long and highly successful track record in European equities trading and brings a unique skillset to Cboe," Howson said. "We are excited to leverage his expertise and extensive industry relationships in support of our strategic growth plans and enhance our position as one of the top European equities exchange operators."

Natan has led a distinguished career in European equities trading having held a number of senior roles in the industry. Most recently, he was Managing Director, EMEA Execution Services at Bank of America (BofA), where he worked since 2013. He led the firm's agency equities execution services in the EMEA region, including its high touch, portfolio trading and electronic trading offerings. During this tenure, he was a founding board member of the Plato Partnership, an industry consortium of buy-side and sell-side firms, and served on the Equities Board of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME).

Prior to BofA, Natan spent four years with the London Stock Exchange Group, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise, a pan-European equities and equity derivatives trading platform. He began his financial career in 1993 with Instinet, where he spent 13 years developing and running the firm's portfolio trading, algorithmic trading and sponsored access business.

Tiefenbrun said: "Having been a client and partner of Cboe's equities business for many years, I truly appreciate the value all market participants gain from its thought leadership and focus on product innovation and cutting-edge technology. I am looking forward to supporting the team's continued growth and enhancing its European equities services to benefit all market participants."

Cboe Europe Equities is one of the largest pan-European exchange operators, with exchanges in the UK (Cboe UK) and the Netherlands (Cboe NL). It offers a suite of industry-leading equity trading services, including lit and dark order books, Periodic Auctions, Cboe LIS and Cboe Closing Cross (3C). Cboe Europe Equities market share was 17.9 percent in April 2021, its highest level since July 2020 and up from 15.4 percent in April 2020.

Cboe Europe is also expanding into equity derivatives through the launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives, an Amsterdam-based futures and options market, in September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Read the latest press release on that initiative here.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equity clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

