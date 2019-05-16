Cboe Global Markets Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced the shareholder voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting held today.

All 13 board of director nominees received a majority of votes cast, with at least 96 percent of the votes cast "for" each of the nominees. The board members elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2020 are:

Edward T. Tilly

Frank E. English, Jr.

William M. Farrow III

Edward J. Fitzpatrick

Janet P. Froetscher

Jill R. Goodman

Roderick A. Palmore

James E. Parisi

Joseph P. Ratterman

Michael L. Richter

Jill E. Sommers

Carole E. Stone

Eugene S. Sunshine

Eugene Sunshine, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, will serve as Lead Director for a second consecutive year.

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers, with 95 percent of the votes cast "for" the proposal;

ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year, with 96 percent of the votes cast "for" the proposal.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

