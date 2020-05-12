Cboe Global Markets Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees received a majority of votes cast. The board members elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2021 are:

• Edward T. Tilly • Roderick A. Palmore • Eugene S. Sunshine • James E. Parisi • William M. Farrow III • Joseph P. Ratterman • Edward J. Fitzpatrick • Michael L. Richter • Janet P. Froetscher • Jill E. Sommers • Jill R. Goodman • Fredric J. Tomczyk

Eugene Sunshine, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, will serve as Lead Director for a third consecutive year.

Carole E. Stone and Frank E. English, Jr. did not stand for reelection as directors at the Annual Meeting. Ms. Stone served on the Board of Cboe Global Markets since its initial public offering in 2010 and of Cboe Options from 2006 to 2017. Mr. English served on the Board of Cboe Global Markets since 2012.

"I'd like to thank our departing directors, Carole Stone and Frank English, for their dedicated service and contributions to the board and to Cboe Global Markets over the past decade. Throughout their respective tenures, Carole and Frank have brought invaluable perspectives and experience that have proven to be instrumental to Cboe's transformation, and helped guide our long-term growth strategy," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets.

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers; and

ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

