Cboe Global Markets Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting held today.

All 14 board of director nominees received a majority of votes cast. The board members elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022 are:

• Edward T. Tilly • Alexander J. Matturri, Jr. • Eugene S. Sunshine • Jennifer J. McPeek • William M. Farrow III • Roderick A. Palmore • Edward J. Fitzpatrick • James E. Parisi • Ivan K. Fong • Joseph P. Ratterman • Janet P. Froetscher • Jill E. Sommers • Jill R. Goodman • Fredric J. Tomczyk

Edward T. Tilly will serve as Chairman of the board for a fifth consecutive year. Eugene S. Sunshine, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, will serve as Lead Director for a fourth consecutive year. Michael L. Richter did not stand for reelection as a director at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Richter served on the board since 2017.

"On behalf of the entire Cboe Global Markets team, I want to express my gratitude to Michael Richter for his years of dedicated service and contributions to our Board of Directors," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "Michael was a valued board member whose knowledge, commitment and active engagement has helped guide our long-term growth strategy and Cboe's transformation into a leading global exchange operator today. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers; and

ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

