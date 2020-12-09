Cboe Global Markets Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Appoints Successor

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced the planned retirement of Carol Kennedy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, after 27 years of service to the company, on December 31, 2020. Cboe plans to promote Stacie Fleming, current Vice President, Marketing and Communications, and former Head of Marketing and Communications for Cboe Europe, to Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, effective January 1, 2021.

Kennedy joined Cboe in 1993 as Manager, Editorial Services, and subsequently served as Media Director, Managing Director of Corporate Communications, and Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Following her promotion to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer in 2018, she successfully merged and leveraged the company's Communications and Marketing functions into a single global team under her leadership.

During her tenure, Kennedy led the company's communications efforts for Cboe's transition from a membership organization to a for-profit company and its subsequent IPO, its transformational acquisition of Bats Global Markets, its assent as one of the world's leading market operators and its designation as an S&P 500 company. As a member of the executive leadership team, Kennedy has driven Cboe's corporate narrative and global brand as the company continues to grow across asset classes and geographies. She directs the company's strategic, product and policy messaging and positioning, and oversees Corporate and Product Marketing; Social, Print and Broadcast Media; Digital, Video and Design Assets; Content Strategy and Development; Marketing Services and Corporate Communications.

Kennedy, a graduate of Northwestern University, helped Cboe define markets through representation at the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), from 2010-2017, chairing WFE's Communications Task Force and serving on its Working and Policy Committees. She is a recipient of the "Silver Quill Award for Excellence" from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and the "Excellence in Marketing and Communications" award from the Markets Media 2019 Women in Finance awards.

Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and CEO Ed Tilly said: "Over the course of a fantastic career at Cboe, Carol has made indelible contributions to Cboe's brand and culture, and her guidance and communications acumen have been integral to the company's transformation into a leading global market operator. She has masterfully shaped Cboe's proud corporate narrative, and her leadership, sound judgment and expertise have been essential to developing and maintaining Cboe's reputation as an industry leader committed to innovation, superior technology and best-in-class service."

Tilly added: "Cboe has a deep and talented bench, and I am confident in Stacie Fleming's leadership abilities as her successful track record leading Marketing and Communications in Europe speaks for itself. She is a strong addition to the executive management team, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to position Cboe for success."

Fleming currently serves as Vice President, Marketing and Communications, an interim role established in August 2020 as part of the department's leadership transition. Previously, she served as Head of Marketing and Communications for Cboe Europe in London, where she collaborated with senior leadership to develop and execute a creative, effective integrated marketing and communications program to support the European business. She joined Cboe in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Bats Global Markets, where she held roles with increasing responsibility and oversight since 2010. In her new role, Fleming will oversee Cboe's global marketing and communications team from the company's Chicago headquarters.

