Cboe Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Feb 10, 2022, 16:30 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The first-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2022.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.
|
Media Contacts
|
Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
+1-312-786-7559
