Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 17 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.36 per share.

"This year marked the 10th anniversary of our IPO and each year since, we've raised our dividend, demonstrating Cboe Global Markets' ongoing commitment to returning capital to our shareholders," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Global Markets. "The increase in our dividend reflects Cboe's financial strength and cash flow generating capabilities, while we execute on our growth initiatives and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders."

The third-quarter 2020 dividend is payable on September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 28, 2020.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-D

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com