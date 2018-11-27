Cboe Global Markets' Exchanges to Close Wednesday for Day of Mourning to Honor President George H.W. Bush

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its U.S. exchanges will close on Wednesday, December 5, in observance of the national Day of Mourning to honor Former President George H. W. Bush, who passed away November 30.

In addition, Cboe will observe a one-minute moment of silence at 8:20 a.m. Central Time (CT) Monday, December 3, in remembrance of the late president.

Cboe equities exchanges closed for trading Wednesday will include Cboe BYX Exchange, BZX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, and EDGX Exchange. In addition, Cboe Options Exchange, BZX Options Exchange, C2 Options Exchange, and EDGX Options Exchange also will be closed.

Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) will be closed for the Regular Trading Hours session on Wednesday.

Normal trading hours will resume at all Cboe exchanges on Thursday, December 6.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

