Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2019 Trading Volume

May 03, 2019, 06:30 ET

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

April

April

%

March

%

April

April

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

21

82

82


Total Volume 

136,907

158,305

-13.5%

148,748

-8.0%

567,744

712,911

-20.4%

Total ADV 

6,519

7,538

-13.5%

7,083

-8.0%

6,924

8,694

-20.4%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

21

82

82


Total Volume

4,568

5,484

-16.7%

5,338

-14.4%

18,680

27,923

-33.1%

Total ADV 

218

261

-16.7%

254

-14.4%

228

341

-33.1%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

21

82

82


Total Volume

21,394

28,208

-24.2%

24,781

-13.7%

94,910

118,358

-19.8%

Total ADV

1,019

1,343

-24.2%

1,180

-13.7%

1,157

1,443

-19.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

21

83

83


Total Notional Value

€ 176,090

€ 203,967

-13.7%

€ 191,498

-8.0%

€ 756,907

€ 883,316

-14.3%

Total ADNV

€ 8,805

€ 10,198

-13.7%

€ 9,119

-3.4%

€ 9,119

€ 10,642

-14.3%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

21

85

85


Total Notional Value

$693,239

$762,953

-9.1%

$809,512

-14.4%

$2,992,283

$3,423,094

-12.6%

Total ADNV

$31,511

$36,331

-13.3%

$38,548

-18.3%

$35,203

$40,272

-12.6%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.


Media Contacts

Analyst Contact





Suzanne Cosgrove

Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

