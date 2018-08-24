Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2018 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE |Nasdaq : CBOE ), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

August

August

%

July

%

August

August

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

169

168

Total Volume 

156,687

161,851

-3.2%

134,286

16.7%

1,299,672

1,158,415

12.2%

Total ADV 

6,812

7,037

-3.2%

6,395

6.5%

7,690

6,895

11.5%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

169

168

Total Volume

5,826

9,167

-36.4%

4,642

25.5%

49,409

50,281

-1.7%

Total ADV 

253

399

-36.4%

221

14.6%

292

299

-2.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

169

168

Total Volume

25,022

26,559

-5.8%

23,180

7.9%

221,139

214,086

3.3%

Total ADV

1,088

1,155

-5.8%

1,104

-1.4%

1,309

1,274

2.7%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

22

172

172

Total Notional Value

€ 205,558

€ 185,073

11.1%

€ 212,461

-3.2%

€ 1,771,607

€ 1,676,667

5.7%

Total ADNV

€ 8,937

€ 8,047

11.1%

€ 9,657

-7.5%

€ 10,300

€ 9,748

5.7%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

22

174

174

Total Notional Value

$802,052

$622,742

28.8%

$729,766

9.9%

$6,688,881

$4,879,687

37.1%

Total ADNV

$34,872

$27,076

28.8%

$33,171

5.1%

$38,442

$28,044

37.1%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE |Nasdaq : CBOE ) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

